Billy Ocean at The Palais Melbourne 26 September 2025 REVIEW - Noise11.com

The thing about Billy Ocean is you forget just how many hits he’s had. Through the 1980s, he was a constant presence on Australian pop radio. Tracks like Caribbean Queen, When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going, Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car, and Suddenly were everywhere.

Even before that, in the ’70s, Australian fans first heard him with Love Really Hurts Without You. Decades later, those songs still land hard. The crowd knew every word, and the biggest hits turned Melbourne’s Palais Theatre into one massive singalong.

At 75, Billy’s energy is still remarkable. Most of these songs came out when he was 35 or younger, but he hasn’t slowed down. “I was sexy 40 years ago, I’m still sexy now,” he joked with the audience.

His 14-song set spanned his early days right through to new material. The only noticeable omission was They’ll Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry). He performed it on his last Australian tour just two years ago, but this time the 1985 Top 10 hit was missing in action.

A Billy Ocean show is pure joy and energy. His banter between songs connects him to the audience, and he doesn’t rely on gimmicks-no giant screens, no over-the-top lights, no distractions. Just talent.

The songs carry real soul. Billy smiles constantly at the crowd, and the crowd beams it right back. The whole night feels like a celebration of a career that’s lasted half a century. For much of the show, people were on their feet rather than in their seats.

His voice? Flawless. For someone in his mid-70s, there’s no trace of decline-he still sounds just like the records that made him a star four decades ago.

In just under two hours, Billy Ocean delivered nothing but joy.

The one criticism I have of the show was that it was basically a cut and paste of the 2023 setlist. 2023 and 2025 opened, with the same song, ended with the same song and, while there were two extra songs in this show from his 2020 album, the order is generally the same.

This was his third Australian tour since 2019, and judging by the 2025 crowd, it won’t be his last. An encore in a year or two feels almost certain.

Billy Ocean setlist – Melbourne, 25 September 2025

One World (from One World, 2020)

Love Really Hurts Without You (from Billy Ocean, 1976)

Nights (Feel Like Getting Down)

Stay the Night (from City Limit, 1980)

Red Light Spells Danger (from Billy Ocean, 1976)

Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car (from Tear Down These Walls, 1988)

The Colour of Love (from Tear Down These Walls, 1988)

No Woman, No Cry (Bob Marley & The Wailers cover)

Mystery (from One World, 2020)

Suddenly (from Suddenly, 1984)

Loverboy (from Suddenly, 1984)

When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going (from Love Zone, 1986)

Daylight (from One World, 2020)

Caribbean Queen (No More Love on the Run) (from Suddenly, 1984)

