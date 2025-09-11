Blondshell To Bring Acclaimed Sophomore Album If You Asked For A Picture To Australia In 2026 - Noise11.com

Los Angeles singer-songwriter Blondshell – the stage name of Sabrina Teitelbaum – will return to Australia in February 2026 for a short but powerful run of east coast shows. With her sophomore album If You Asked For A Picture earning rave reviews and cementing her place as one of alternative pop’s most vital new voices, Teitelbaum’s first Australian headline tour promises to showcase both her raw confessional lyricism and her rapidly evolving sound.
Australian audiences last saw Blondshell in early 2024 when she played the Laneway Festival, performing cuts from her self-titled debut. That run of shows introduced her as an artist with a rare mix of grit, humour, and unflinching honesty. Two years on, she returns with headline dates – Factory Theatre in Sydney on 4 February, Crowbar in Brisbane on 5 February, and Max Watt’s in Melbourne on 7 February.
“I’ve been wanting to go back to Australia since we were there at the beginning of 2024!” Blondshell says. “It’s so far away, so we don’t get to go enough and it makes it so special when we do get the chance. I’m really excited.”
Blondshell’s story begins long before she adopted the name. Born in New York City in 1997, Sabrina Teitelbaum grew up surrounded by the city’s culture before moving to Los Angeles. Originally trained in jazz vocals, she studied at USC’s Thornton School of Music, an education that honed her technical chops but left her searching for a personal identity as an artist.
Before Blondshell, Teitelbaum performed under the name BAUM, releasing the 2018 EP Ungodly. The music leaned toward glossy pop, but she later admitted the project didn’t reflect who she truly was. By 2019, after personal struggles and time spent in therapy, she shed the pop trappings and re-emerged as Blondshell – a persona that felt sharper, more vulnerable, and rooted in alternative rock rather than mainstream polish.
Her 2023 debut Blondshell was a revelation. A collection of cathartic, indie-rock confessionals, it drew comparisons to Liz Phair, Fiona Apple, and Hole. Singles like Salad, Sepsis, and Veronica Mars found her unpacking themes of toxic relationships, queerness, addiction, and the strange humour of surviving your twenties. Critics praised the album’s mix of biting humour and emotional intensity, and the record made its way onto many “best of 2023” lists.
The deluxe edition expanded her range even further, with tracks like Street Rat showing a grungier edge and a reimagined Tarmac leaning into a breezy Bossa Nova sway.
Released in 2025 via Mushroom Music, If You Asked For A Picture has proven that Blondshell is no one-album wonder. Produced once again with Yves Rothman, the record retains her signature lyrical honesty while expanding into wider sonic terrain. Rolling Stone named it one of the best albums of the year, while NPR praised its maturity and shift toward a more singer-songwriter sensibility.
Songs like Event of a Fire and 23’s A Baby highlight her cinematic storytelling, while T&A – performed live on Jimmy Kimmel – shows her ability to marry raw lyrics with hooks big enough for late-night TV. The album also captures the dislocation of a life spent largely on the road. As her star has risen, Teitelbaum has toured with Fontaines D.C. and Queens of the Stone Age, performing for tens of thousands across the US, UK, and Europe.
Blondshell herself acknowledges the shift: “I think this album feels more dynamic. It has moments that are bigger and more urgent, but also quieter stretches where I settle into songwriting more. It feels closer to where I am right now.”
Opening all shows will be total tommy, a Sydney-based artist who blends the intimacy of bedroom pop with the punch of ’90s indie rock. Her recent single Losing Out has already marked her as a must-watch name in the Australian scene.
Blondshell 2026 Australian Tour
Presented by Frontier Touring and Penny Drop
Frontier Member presale: Friday 12 September, 12pm AEST
General on sale: Monday 15 September, 1pm AEST via frontiertouring.com/blondshell
Wed 4 Feb – Factory Theatre, Sydney (18+)
Thu 5 Feb – Crowbar, Brisbane (18+)
Sat 7 Feb – Max Watt’s, Melbourne (18+)
