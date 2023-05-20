Blur Overjoyed With First Album in Eight Years - Noise11.com

Blur experienced “moments of utter joy” while recording their new album.

Singer Damon Albarn, guitarist Graham Coxon, drummer Dave Rowntree and bassist Alex James have reunited for their ninth studio album, ‘The Ballad Of Darren’, which will be released in July, and Alex revealed recording was an emotional experience.

Speaking to The Sun’s Bizarre column, he said: “There were moments of utter joy.”

Referring to the song ‘St Charles’ Square’, he added: “This was the moment when I felt, ‘Oh my God, we’ve pulled it back’.

“I had a little moment. I did most of the bass lying down on a comfortable sofa and it made me stand up, jump up and down. I lost it. It was wonderful.”

The band have also reunited for a series of warm-up gigs before two huge nights at Wembley in July and they are all excited to get back on stage together.

Alex said: “We have stripped it right back to basics. It’s just the four of us.”

Damon added: “That is how we wanted to play live too.

“We imagine Wembley as us at our purest and most uncomplicated.

“The original intention, not the one you get carried away with once you become a big band.

“How we play [at the warm-up gig in Colchester] is how we will play at Wembley but, hopefully, we presume it will be better there

“But the intention, the reason we are doing it, is the same whether it is here or there.”

