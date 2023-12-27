Bob Dylan Quietly Releases 50th Anniversary Collection 1973 - Noise11.com

Bob Dylan stealth released a 50th Anniversary Collection of 1973 recordings just before Christmas of rehearsals and alternate takes of the Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid soundtrack.

Although there has been no official announcement to accompany the release it appears that the album ‘50th Anniversary Collection 1973’ was planed in Europe and the UK to avoid the expiration of copyright after 50 years on the recordings. Europe and the UK have a copyright law that places any unreleased material into public domain after 50 years. Dylan’s management have been smart in avoiding the copyright loophole but releasing outtakes, rehearsals and alternatve versions of albums as part of Bob’s archives, therefore voiding the loophole. Bob Dylan’s ‘50th Anniversary Collection 1970’, featuring Dylan’s unreleased recordings with George Harrison ‘1970 – with special guest George Harrison’ in 2021 was a previous tactic of Dylan management as was ‘The Bootleg Series Volume 15: Travelin’ Thru’ with Johnny Cash in 2019.

The 1973 recordings centre around the ‘Pat Garrett and Billy The Kid’ soundtrack, originally released in 1973.

1 Billy (Rehearsal 1)

2 Billy (Rehearsal 2)

3 Billy (Rehearsal 3)

4 Billy (Alternate 1)

5 Turkey (Rehearsal 1)

6 Turkey (Rehearsal 2)

7 Turkey (Instrumental)

8 Billy Surrenders (Rehearsal 1)

9 Billy Surrenders (Rehearsal 2)

10 And He Killed Me Too

11 And He Killed Me Too (Rehearsal)

12 Billy (Alternate 2)

13 Pecos Blues (Rehearsal)

14 Pecos Blues

15 Goodbye Holly

16 Turkey II (Tom Turkey)

17 Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

18 Sweet Amarillo (Rehearsal)

19 Billy (April Rehearsal 1)

20 Billy (April Rehearsal 2)

21 Untitled 1973 Instrumental No. 1

22 Untitled 1973 Instrumental No. 2

23 Final Theme (Rehearsal)

24 Final Theme (Ride Billy Ride)

25 Final Theme (Alternate)

26 Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door (Instrumental)

27 Rock Me Mama

28 Billy (Fragment)

Meanwhile, Bob Dylan performed his final show of 2023 in Indiana on 3 December 2023. Dylan is on his four year ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways worldtour which is scheduled to end sometime in 2024 but no 2024 dates have been announced yet.

Dylan has performed 178 dates across North America, Japan and the UK and Europe so far but has not done any Southern Hemisphere dates on the tour. Bob Dylan last toured Australia in 2018.

Bob Dylan setlist, Indiana, 3 December 2023

Watching the River Flow (from Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits Vol II, 1971)

Most Likely You Go Your Way and I’ll Go Mine (from Blonde on Blonde, 1966)

I Contain Multitudes (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

False Prophet (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

When I Paint My Masterpiece (from Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits Vol II, 1971)

Black Rider (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

My Own Version of You (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight (from John Wesley Harding, 1967)

Crossing the Rubicon (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

To Be Alone With You (from Nashville Skyline, 1969)

Key West (Philosopher Pirate) (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

Gotta Serve Somebody (from Slow Train Coming, 1979)

I’ve Made Up My Mind to Give Myself to You (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

That Old Black Magic (from Fallen Angels, 2016)

Mother of Muses (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

Goodbye Jimmy Reed (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

Every Grain of Sand (from Shot of Love, 1981)

