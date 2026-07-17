Boundaries Release Yearning: the unbeautiful after, Their First Album for Sumerian Records - Noise11 Music News

Connecticut metalcore band Boundaries have released their fourth studio album Yearning: the unbeautiful after, marking the group’s debut for Sumerian Records and the next chapter following 2024’s Death Is Little More.

by Paul Cashmere

Boundaries have released their fourth studio album, Yearning: the unbeautiful after, through Sumerian Records. The 14 track record follows the band’s breakthrough run over recent years and coincides with preparations for a major U.S. tour beginning in September alongside Knocked Loose and Denzel Curry. Produced by Drew Fulk, the album also marks the Hartford, Connecticut band’s first release since signing with Sumerian earlier this year.

The album represents another significant step for Boundaries, who have steadily established themselves as one of the more prominent names in contemporary American metalcore. After issuing three albums through previous label partnerships, the move to Sumerian Records places the band alongside one of heavy music’s best known independent labels as they continue to expand their audience.

Vocalist Matthew McDougal said the group approached the new record with a determination to push their sound further rather than compromise.

“With the record, we aimed to be uncompromising and really plant our flag,” McDougal said. “As more time passes, heavy music continues to lose its teeth. This genre is supposed to be threatening; it should have an edge and make you feel something. We tried to create an album with urgency.”

In a separate interview discussing the creative process, McDougal said the band’s objective was to explore the full range of its musical identity.

“Our mindset going into writing and recording was to spend less time in the middle and more time trying to bring out those extremes, to show our full breadth of what we think we’re capable of,” he said.

Yearning: the unbeautiful after was recorded during the northern hemisphere autumn of 2025 with producer Drew Fulk, whose previous credits include Knocked Loose and Fit For A King. The album features guest appearances from Landon Tewers of The Plot In You on “Crowned and crucified” and members of Australian metalcore band Make Them Suffer on “Torn wide open”.

Boundaries first hinted at the project in March 2026 before unveiling the opening single “Skies cast amber black” shortly after announcing their signing to Sumerian Records. Additional preview tracks including “Death will follow me”, “Only endless” and “May this pain never leave” followed ahead of the album’s release.

The band was formed in Hartford, Connecticut in 2013 and has gradually built its reputation through an evolving catalogue that combines metalcore, hardcore and melodic influences. Early independent releases including the Defector, Hartford County Misery, Spring Demonstration and My Body in Bloom EPs laid the groundwork before the release of debut album Your Receding Warmth in 2020.

Its second album, Burying Brightness, followed in 2022 and introduced guitarist Cody DelVecchio after the departure of founding member Zadak Brooks. The band’s third studio album, Death Is Little More, released in 2024, further expanded its profile with singles including “Easily Erased”, “A Pale Light Lingers” and “Scars On A Soul”.

The current lineup features Matthew McDougal on vocals, Cory Emond and Cody DelVecchio on guitars, Nathan Calcagno on bass and Tim Sullivan on drums and vocals.

The release of Yearning: the unbeautiful after comes during another active period for heavy music, with established acts and emerging artists continuing to attract strong audiences across touring circuits and streaming platforms. Boundaries’ upcoming U.S. tour with Knocked Loose and Denzel Curry, beginning on 26 September, places the band before larger crowds as it supports its new material.

With a fourth studio album now available and a new label partnership established, Boundaries enter the next stage of their career with an expanded catalogue and a growing international profile. The U.S. tour is expected to introduce the new songs to live audiences for the first time while continuing the band’s progression from the American underground to a broader heavy music audience.

Tracklisting

Malconscience

Skies cast amber black

May this pain never leave

Torn wide open (ft. Make Them Suffer)

Bitter ash, bitter love

Unequal whole

Death will follow me

The leper’s ball

Crowned and crucified (ft. Landon Tewers)

Wasted angel

Evidence of extinction

Nothing, gathered

Only endless

Yearning: the unbeautiful after

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