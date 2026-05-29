Boundaries Release ‘Only Endless' Ahead Of New Album Yearning: The Unbeautiful After - Noise11 Music News

Connecticut metalcore band Boundaries have unveiled new single ‘Only Endless’, the latest track from their forthcoming fourth studio album Yearning: The Unbeautiful After, due on July 17 through Sumerian Records. The release arrives as the band prepares for a busy international touring cycle that includes major European festival appearances, North American arena dates with Knocked Loose, and performances at Warped Tour and Louder Than Life.

by Paul Cashmere

The track follows previously released songs ‘Skies Cast Amber Black’ and ‘Death Will Follow Me’, continuing a rollout that signals a more aggressive and uncompromising direction for the Hartford group. Vocalist Matthew McDougal described the new song as a departure from the more interrogative lyrical themes explored elsewhere on the record.

“Much of the record poses questions to listeners, probing if they identify with the sentiment of what’s been said and why they do or don’t,” McDougal said. “‘Only Endless’ doesn’t ask anything of the listener. It describes a feeling. You can take what you will from it.”

The album was recorded in late 2025 with producer Drew Fulk, whose recent credits include work with Knocked Loose and Fit For A King. According to the band, the 14-track release was designed to emphasise immediacy and intensity at a time when some heavier genres are increasingly crossing into mainstream territory.

“With the record, we aimed to be uncompromising and really plant our flag,” McDougal said. “As more time passes, heavy music continues to lose its teeth. This genre is supposed to be threatening, it should have an edge and make you feel something. We tried to create an album with urgency.”

Musically, ‘Only Endless’ continues the band’s fusion of metallic hardcore, downtuned metalcore and melodic tension. The production leans heavily into dense guitar layering and abrupt dynamic shifts, while McDougal’s vocal performance moves between restrained spoken passages and abrasive screams. The album will also feature guest appearances from Make Them Suffer on ‘Torn Wide Open’ and The Plot In You frontman Landon Tewers on ‘Crowned And Crucified’.

Boundaries formed in Hartford, Connecticut in 2013 and gradually built a following through independent EP releases including Defector, Hartford County Misery and My Body In Bloom before issuing debut album Your Receding Warmth in 2020. Their second album Burying Brightness arrived in 2022 through 3DOT Recordings, followed by Death Is Little More in 2024.

The band’s move to Sumerian Records earlier this year marked another significant step in its progression from underground hardcore circuit regulars to a more internationally recognised act. The signing was announced in March alongside release of ‘Skies Cast Amber Black’, the first music issued through the label.

Current members Matthew McDougal, Cory Emond, Cody DelVecchio, Nathan Calcagno and Tim Sullivan have maintained a relentless touring schedule that has helped elevate the band’s reputation within contemporary heavy music circles. Their upcoming European itinerary includes appearances at Download Festival in the UK, Germany’s Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals, Rock For People in the Czech Republic, Jera On Air in the Netherlands and Vainstream Festival in Germany.

The release also lands during a period of renewed commercial visibility for heavier guitar music. Bands operating within metalcore and hardcore adjacent scenes have increasingly crossed into larger touring markets, although some artists and fans have questioned whether broader accessibility has softened the genre’s traditional extremity. McDougal’s comments appear to directly address that debate, positioning Yearning: The Unbeautiful After as a deliberate rejection of dilution in modern heavy music.

While the album’s early singles have generated strong online reaction among heavy music audiences, the broader challenge for bands like Boundaries remains sustaining momentum in a crowded streaming environment where aggressive music often competes with algorithm-driven genre hybrids. The group’s partnership with Knocked Loose on upcoming North American dates may significantly expand their audience exposure beyond established hardcore communities.

For Boundaries, Yearning: The Unbeautiful After represents another attempt to consolidate nearly a decade of underground development into a defining statement. With international touring locked in through the second half of 2026 and a new label infrastructure behind them, the coming album cycle could determine whether the band breaks into a larger global heavy music audience.

Yearning: The Unbeautiful After Tracklisting:

Malconscience

Skies Cast Amber Black

May This Pain Never Leave

Torn Wide Open (ft. Make Them Suffer)

Bitter Ash, Bitter Love

Unequal Whole

Death Will Follow Me

The Leper’s Ball

Crowned And Crucified (ft. Landon Tewers)

Wasted Angel

Evidence Of Extinction

Nothing, Gathered

Only Endless

Yearning: The Unbeautiful After

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