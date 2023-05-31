Brian May's Queen 3D Exhibition To Open In England - Noise11.com

A new exhibition capturing the history of Queen through Brian May’s own stereoscopic (3-D) camera lenses and sharing images that have never been exhibited before.

​​From an early age Brian travelled with a stereo (3-D) camera in hand, so on Queen tours and during recordings he was able to capture rare behind-the-scenes moments of one of the world’s greatest rock bands. Decades later these are now being shared for the first time to the public in an extensive exhibition.

​​Some of the pictures were taken on stage; others behind the scenes, including informal shots taken on the road and during leisure time, giving close-up glimpses of the band as never seen before. Freddie, an enigmatic character, fiercely protective of his privacy, usually shied away from being photographed off stage. However here we see how he interacted playfully and unselfconsciously with Brian’s camera, and we catch rare glimpses of this consummate showman as viewed by his band mate and close friend.

​​The exhibition also includes stereoscopic photos taken by fans of modern day Queen with the fantastic, flamboyant Adam Lambert as the frontman and captures the wonders of the hit musical We Will Rock You.

​​The magic of Queen Will Rock You in 3-D is that the images will be brought to life in three dimension with the ingenious OWL Stereoscopic Viewer designed by Brian himself.

​​THE EXHIBITION: Queen Will Rock You In 3-D, curated by Proud Galleries and Brian May, runs from 2 June to 23 September 2023, entry £5. Book via www.proudgalleries.com / drop by and purchase a ticket on the door.

​​Or WHY NOT MAKE IT A QUEEN DAY – visit the exhibition before you hit We Will Rock You (www.wewillrockyoulondon.co.uk) a five minute walk down the road. Show Proud your We Will Rock You musical ticket and receive a 50% discount off the entry fee to Queen Will Rock You In 3-D!

​​THE BOOK: Queen in 3-D, by Brian May, published by The London Stereoscopic Company is available to buy from the the merchandise stands at We Will Rock You, the LSC store at Proud Galleries.

