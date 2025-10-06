Brantley Gilbert signs with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville as Tattoos Tour rolls through Nashville - Noise11.com

Brantley Gilbert has quietly, and then not so quietly, shifted his label home, signing with BBR Music Group in partnership with BMG Nashville after label executives joined him on stage during a recent stop of his Tattoos Tour in Nashville. The Georgia-born country rocker confirmed the move with fans mid-show as executives from both companies celebrated the new partnership, signalling a major next chapter in Gilbert’s career.

The signing was led by Jon Loba, BMG Americas President of Frontline Records, who was joined by senior members of BBR Music Group and Gilbert’s management. The onstage announcement came as Gilbert’s Tattoos Tour continues its run across North America, with dates stretching through February 2026.

Gilbert told the audience he was “fired up” about the new partnership. “They support their artists in ways that really move the needle,” he said. “It means a lot that they believe in what we’re building and want to be a part of it. We’ve got some big things on the horizon, and I’m looking forward to having this crew in my corner as we take it to the next level.”

Jon Loba echoed that excitement, recalling how he first heard about Gilbert years ago. “I’ll never forget when JoJamie Hahr came into my office on fire about an independent artist named Brantley Gilbert. From my first listen, it was easy to hear what she was so excited about. He exploded into the mainstream and became one of the most exceptional writers of his time. JoJamie and I dreamed of one day working again with Brantley. Luckily for us and BMG, dreams come true.”

Gilbert’s achievements back that enthusiasm. The multi-platinum country star has amassed more than 8.3 billion career streams and seven No.1 singles including the 7x Platinum “Bottoms Up,” the 2x Platinum “Country Must Be Country Wide,” “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” and “One Hell of an Amen.” His song “What Happens in a Small Town” also earned Platinum status.

Beyond his own hits, Gilbert’s songwriting has shaped modern country music. He co-wrote Jason Aldean’s signature hits “Dirt Road Anthem” and “My Kinda Party,” two songs that helped redefine the genre’s sound in the early 2010s with a new mix of rock and hip-hop influences.

Since his 2009 debut album A Modern Day Prodigal Son, Gilbert has become a defining figure in the country rock movement. His rough-hewn voice, inked-up image and uncompromising lyrics made him an early symbol of the genre’s edgier turn. Albums like Halfway to Heaven (2010) and Just As I Am (2014) brought arena-ready country rock into the mainstream and earned Gilbert a loyal audience that still fills amphitheatres across the United States.

Over the years, Gilbert has balanced success with a reputation for authenticity. He’s been called one of the “godfathers” of modern outlaw country, fusing Southern grit with heartland storytelling. His songs often draw from faith, family, and small-town life, while his concerts deliver a high-octane mix of country, hard rock and metal energy.

For BBR Music Group and BMG Nashville, the partnership is a smart move. Gilbert’s catalogue, combined with his reputation as a live powerhouse, fits with BMG’s strategy of building long-term, artist-friendly relationships. Founded in 2008, BMG has built a reputation for offering fairer deals and creative freedom, while expanding its reach as the world’s fourth-largest music company. Its roster includes The Rolling Stones, George Harrison, Tina Turner, and Blondie, among others.

