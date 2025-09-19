Songwriter Brett James Killed In Plane Crash At 57 - Noise11.com

Nashville songwriter Brett James has died in a plane crash in North Carolina. He was 57.

James was one of country music’s most successful writers of the past three decades. His credits include Carrie Underwood’s ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’, Kenny Chesney’s ‘When the Sun Goes Down’ and ‘Out Last Night’, Jason Aldean’s ‘The Truth’, Martina McBride’s ‘Blessed’, Jessica Andrews’ ‘Who I Am’ and Rodney Atkins’ ‘It’s America’.

The crash happened on 18 September near Franklin, North Carolina. The aircraft, a small private plane, went down with three people on board. There were no survivors. The site was close to a school but no one on the ground was harmed. Investigations are underway to determine the cause.

Brett James’ work defined modern Nashville songwriting. He not only delivered hit singles for some of country’s biggest stars but also helped shape the careers of younger artists through his collaborations. His songs often crossed into the mainstream, introducing a wider audience to the heart of country storytelling.

In 2020, James was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, cementing his reputation as one of the industry’s finest lyricists and storytellers.

For fans in their 30s and 40s, James’ catalogue provided the soundtrack to countless milestones — from road trips and nights out, to moments of heartbreak and hope. His death leaves a huge gap in the Nashville songwriting community.

Brett James is survived by his wife and children.

