Bruce Springsteen To Release Nebraska ’82: Expanded Edition With Never-Heard ‘Born In The U.S.A.’ - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen’s stark 1982 masterpiece Nebraska is set to be reintroduced to the world this October with a five-disc collection that goes deeper than ever before into one of the most unlikely classic albums in rock history. Nebraska ’82: Expanded Edition will be released on October 17 through Sony Music, presenting fans with a sweeping archive of never-before-heard material, including the mythical “Electric Nebraska” sessions, solo outtakes, a remastered album, and a newly filmed live performance of the record in full.

To preview the box, Springsteen has dropped a previously unreleased trio version of Born in the U.S.A. recorded in April 1982. The song, which would later become the title track of his biggest album, was written alongside the Nebraska material and originally intended as part of that collection. This raw recording features Springsteen on guitar and vocals, with Max Weinberg on drums and Garry Tallent on bass

“We threw out the keyboards and played basically as a three-piece,” Springsteen recalled. “It was kinda like punk rockabilly. We were trying to bring Nebraska into the electric world.”

The set is built around the long-rumoured “Electric Nebraska” sessions, when the full E Street Band attempted to flesh out Springsteen’s stark home demos. Featuring Tallent, Weinberg, Danny Federici, Roy Bittan, and Steven Van Zandt, the band recordings were ultimately shelved in favour of the original cassette demos Springsteen had recorded alone in his New Jersey bedroom on a four-track Tascam Portastudio.

Alongside the electric versions, the box includes “Nebraska Outtakes” — solo recordings that never made the original album. Songs such as Losin’ Kind, Child Bride and Downbound Train (later reworked for Born in the U.S.A.) appear in their rawest form. Two previously unknown songs from a one-off solo session in 1982, Gun In Every Home and On the Prowl, are also unveiled.

To complement the archive, a present-day performance film of Nebraska has been shot by longtime Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny at the Count Basie Theatre in New Jersey. It marks the first time Springsteen has performed the album sequentially in its entirety.

“I think in playing these songs again to be filmed, their weight impressed upon me,” Springsteen said. “I’ve written a lot of other narrative records, but there’s just something about that batch of songs on Nebraska that holds some sort of magic.”

The reissue will be followed a week later by the theatrical release of Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere on October 24. Directed by Scott Cooper and based on Warren Zanes’ acclaimed book, the film chronicles the making of Nebraska and the personal turmoil that drove its creation.

Jeremy Allen White (best known for The Bear) stars as Springsteen, with Jeremy Strong playing Jon Landau, Springsteen’s longtime manager and producer. The cast also includes Stephen Graham, Odessa Young, Paul Walter Hauser, Gaby Hoffman, Marc Maron, and David Krumholtz.

When it was first released in September 1982, Nebraska was a shock to the system. Coming off the commercial breakthrough of The River, Springsteen delivered a collection of dark, acoustic-driven songs about murderers, drifters, and working-class despair. The ten-track album included Atlantic City, Highway Patrolman and the haunting title track inspired by real-life killer Charles Starkweather.

Springsteen had originally recorded the songs as demos in his bedroom on a simple four-track recorder, intending to re-record them with the E Street Band. But when the band versions failed to capture the stark intimacy of the originals, he chose to release the demos themselves. The result was a lo-fi, haunting collection that stood in stark contrast to the booming anthems of the early 1980s.

Critics praised the album’s raw honesty and narrative strength. Rolling Stone described it as “an acoustic triumph,” while fans came to regard it as one of the most daring moves of Springsteen’s career. Though it only reached No. 3 on the US Billboard chart, its influence stretched far beyond sales, inspiring future generations of songwriters from Steve Earle to Arcade Fire.

Nebraska has since been certified Platinum in the US and is consistently ranked among Springsteen’s greatest achievements. Its quiet, unvarnished songs showcased a different side of “The Boss” and paved the way for the triumphant rock explosion of Born in the U.S.A. two years later.

More than four decades on, Nebraska continues to resonate with its stark portrayal of American lives lived in the shadows. With Nebraska ’82: Expanded Edition, fans will finally hear the fabled alternate paths the record might have taken — from the electric E Street Band sessions to the unreleased outtakes and the rediscovered trio cut of Born in the U.S.A.

Paired with the feature film Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, this October offers the most comprehensive look yet at one of the most remarkable turning points in Springsteen’s career.

As Springsteen himself noted: “There’s just something about those songs. They carry a weight, a kind of magic. They still do.”

Nebraska box tracklisting:

Disc 1: Solo Outtakes

1. Born In the U.S.A. – Demo Version 1982

2. Losin Kind Nebraska Outtakes

3. Downbound Train Nebraska Outtakes

4. Child Bride Nebraska Outtakes

5. Pink Cadillac Nebraska Outtakes

6. The Big Payback Single B-side 1982

7. Working on the Highway Nebraska Outtakes

8. On the Prowl Nebraska Outtakes

9. Gun in Every Home Nebraska Outtakes

Disc 2: Electric Nebraska

1. Nebraska Electric Nebraska

2. Atlantic City Electric Nebraska

3. Mansion On the Hill Electric Nebraska

4. Johnny 99 Electric Nebraska

5. Downbound Train Electric Nebraska

6. Open All Night Electric Nebraska

7. Born in the U.S.A. Electric Nebraska

8. Reason to Believe Electric Nebraska

Disc 3: Nebraska (Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ)

1. Nebraska Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ

2. Atlantic City Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ

3. Mansion On the Hill Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ

4. Johnny 99 Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ

5. Highway Patrolman Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ

6. State Trooper Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ

7. Used Cars Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ

8. Open All Night Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ

9. My Fathers House Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ

10. Reason to Believe Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ

Disc 4: 2025 Remaster

1. Nebraska

2. Atlantic City

3. Mansion On the Hill

4. Johnny 99

5. Highway Patrolman

6. State Trooper

7. Used Cars

8. Open All Night

9. My Fathers House

10. Reason to Believe

Disc 5: Blu-Ray – Nebraska (Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ)

1. Nebraska Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ

2. Atlantic City Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ

3. Mansion On the Hill Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ

4. Johnny 99 Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ

5. Highway Patrolman Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ

6. State Trooper Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ

7. Used Cars Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ

8. Open All Night Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ

9. My Fathers House Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ

10. Reason to Believe Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ

