Bud Rokesky Embraces The Beauty Of Solitude On New Album Dusk - Noise11.com

For Bud Rokesky, the road has always been both a teacher and a companion. Born in Brisbane and raised between Rockhampton and the tiny Queensland town of Imbil, population 300, Rokesky spent much of his childhood surrounded by wide skies, red dust and time – time to think, to watch, to listen. That solitude shaped him, turning him into one of Australia’s most distinctive modern storytellers.

“I was always a bit of an outsider,” Rokesky reflects. “Being out there gave me a lot of space to question what everyone was doing, or why they were doing what they were doing. When people listen to the record, I’d love them to hear the beauty in other characters’ troubles, so they can think of their own as beautiful too. The fact that we all have questions and troubles is part of being here, living through it together.”

It’s that philosophical streak that runs through Dusk, Rokesky’s anticipated follow-up to his 2023 debut Outsider. While Outsider introduced him as a country-folk poet in the lineage of Townes Van Zandt and Orville Peck, Dusk feels like a step further inward, an album that glows with emotional clarity and the grit of lived experience.

Bud Rokesky’s journey to this moment has been anything but rushed. His debut Outsider, co-produced by Matt Corby and Alex Henriksson at Corby’s Rainbow Valley Studios in northern New South Wales, arrived to critical acclaim. The album’s sparse, timeless production and Rokesky’s rich, dark vocal tone drew comparisons to Springsteen, Marlon Williams, and Waylon Jennings. The single Love My Baby More introduced listeners to his gentle balance of tenderness and toughness, while Floodlights and Baby & I cemented his reputation as a songwriter of rare authenticity.

With national radio support from ABC Country and Double J, Rokesky’s profile grew quickly. He became a regular on the Australian festival circuit, performing at Woodford Folk Festival, Groundwater Country Music Festival, Queenscliff, Tamworth and the Gympie Muster. Along the way he shared stages with C.W. Stoneking, Cedric Burnside, Meg Washington, Tim Rogers, and Sons of the East, proving that his brand of country storytelling could cross genres and generations.

In between tours, Rokesky’s life on the highway continued – literally. Like many country singers before him, he writes songs while driving trucks along Australia’s most remote highways. “There’s something meditative about being out there alone,” he has said. “It’s just you, the road, and the stories that come to you.”

Where Outsider explored themes of displacement and self-examination, Dusk feels warmer, more open, but still deeply reflective. Across 13 tracks, Rokesky weaves vignettes of love, loss, resilience, and quiet redemption. The album opens with Swinging Round The Sun, a gentle ode to cycles and renewal, before shifting into the introspective Hey Now and the haunting Amberleen.

One of the standout moments is Dear Brother, a raw, unguarded song that captures Rokesky’s skill for emotional storytelling, while his cover of Joy Division’s Love Will Tear Us Apart is reimagined through a country-folk lens.

Dusk will be released in April 2026. The first single ‘Hey Now’ is due October 15.

The full Dusk tracklist:

Swinging Round The Sun

Hey Now

45

Amberleen

Forever

Hanging In The Air

Love Will Tear Us Apart

Dear Brother

All I Need

I Can’t Be

Omaha

Anchor

Returns

Dark Night

This one is Strike Out from 2023:

