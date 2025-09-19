Budjerah Drops Funk-Pop Banger “Want You Back” and Preps for Epic Live Shows - Noise11.com

Platinum-selling, 2x ARIA Award-winning singer-songwriter Budjerah has just kicked off an exciting new chapter with his latest single, “Want You Back”, out now via Warner Music Australia. The track is a fresh, nostalgia-tinged slice of funk-pop that nods to the 90s and 2000s while showing off Budjerah’s unmistakable modern edge.

Produced by Om’Mas Keith (Frank Ocean, John Legend) and written by MSquared (Michael Paynter and Michael Delorenzis), “Want You Back” is the first taste of Budjerah’s upcoming debut album. The official music video is also out today.

“I recorded a demo of this song a few years ago and I couldn’t let it go. I’m so inspired by uptempo music and dance at this point in my life. In many of the hard times I’ve had over the last few years, especially having to take a break from performing, dancing always made me happy,” Budjerah explains. “I hope this song inspires others the same way it did for me and find ways to have fun even when you’re having troubles in your life.”

Since 2024, Budjerah released “Is It Ever Gonna Make Sense”, he toured nationally, performed at the ARIA Awards with Cyril and Becca Hatch, and has been locked in the studio putting the final touches on his debut album.

Next month, he’ll hit the stage in Brisbane supporting Jacob Banks at The Triffid before headlining the Bell Beats Music & Arts Festival in Cowra and Dream Aloud Festival in Cairns.

Budjerah 2025 Live Dates:

Thursday 2 October – The Triffid supporting Jacob Banks, Brisbane QLD

Saturday 4 October – Bell Beats Music And Arts Festival, Cowra NSW

Saturday 18 October – Dream Aloud Festival, Cairns QLD

