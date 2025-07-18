CBS Cancels The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - Noise11.com

CBS television in the USA has announced the cancellation of the high rating, high profitable ‘Late Night With Stephen Colbert’ seemingly for political reasons.

While the head of Paramount, parent company of CBS, George Cheeks announced the cancellation was not related to ratings, it is known that the show does make a profit. Regardless, the CBS press release states “It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.” (Leaving only financial as the reason for the axing).

CBS’s parent company Paramount is trying to flog off the empire to Skydance Media LLC in an $8 billion transaction that needs the approval of trump to go through.

CBS star Stephen Colbert is a major critic of trump. CBS / Paramount appears to be bowing to Authoritarian pressure from the presidential regime by axing Colbert so they can get their deal through with Skydance.

Here is how Colbert told his audience of the axing:

