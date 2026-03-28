Chip Taylor Dies At 86, Songwriter Behind Wild Thing And Angel Of The Morning - Noise11.com

The death of Chip Taylor closes the chapter on one of American music’s most influential yet understated songwriters, whose catalogue shaped rock, pop and country across six decades.

by Paul Cashmere

The American songwriter and performer Chip Taylor has died at the age of 86. Taylor, born James Wesley Voight in Yonkers, New York, passed away on March 23, 2026 in a New York hospital, two days after his birthday, following a battle with cancer. His death marks the end of a career that quietly underpinned some of the most recognisable songs in modern music history.

In a statement Chip’s children posted:

Hi all – we are sad to tell you that Chip passed away last night. His last days were peaceful. Chip loved the amazing blessing it was to connect with people through music and truly appreciated this community. He considered you all friends. We will miss him greatly. Kris & Kelly (his children)

Taylor’s influence is anchored by two enduring compositions, Wild Thing and Angel Of The Morning, both of which became defining recordings for multiple generations of artists. While Taylor never achieved the same level of public recognition as the performers who recorded his songs, his work formed a critical part of the songwriting infrastructure of the 1960s and beyond.

The significance of Taylor’s catalogue lies in its reach. “Wild Thing” became a global hit in 1966 for The Troggs, and later a cultural flashpoint when Jimi Hendrix delivered a now-legendary live performance of the track in 1967. “Angel Of The Morning” followed a different trajectory, first recorded by Evie Sands in 1967 before becoming a hit for Merrilee Rush and later a million-selling single for Juice Newton in 1981. Its longevity extended into the 21st century when Shaggy reworked it into the 2001 hit “Angel”.

Across his career, Taylor wrote extensively for other artists, contributing to recordings by Willie Nelson, The Hollies, Linda Ronstadt and Janis Joplin. Songs such as “I Can’t Let Go”, “Try (Just A Little Bit Harder)” and “Country Girl City Man” demonstrated his ability to move between pop, rock and country idioms without losing melodic identity.

Taylor’s path into music was not linear. After abandoning ambitions to become a professional golfer, he entered the New York songwriting scene in the early 1960s, initially working as a freelancer before securing a role with a music publisher. Early recordings under his birth name, Wes Voight, date back to the late 1950s, while his first chart entry as Chip Taylor came with “Here I Am” in 1962. He also recorded a Top 40 hit in Australia in 1963 with “Sandy Sandy”, indicating an early international footprint.

His own recording career developed alongside his songwriting. Albums such as Gasoline in 1972 and This Side Of The Big River in 1975 positioned him within the country-rock movement of the era, though his commercial success remained modest compared to the artists interpreting his work.

Taylor stepped away from music for a significant period between 1980 and 1995, during which he became a professional gambler. He later spoke candidly about the personal toll of that period before returning to songwriting and performance in the 1990s. His re-emergence coincided with a renewed interest in Americana, leading to collaborations with artists such as Carrie Rodriguez and a prolific run of independent releases through his own Train Wreck Records label.

Within the broader industry context, Taylor’s career reflects the often under-acknowledged role of career songwriters in shaping popular music. His songs travelled across genres and decades, adapted by successive waves of performers. That adaptability has become a defining feature of enduring compositions, particularly in an era where catalogue value and publishing rights have taken on increased commercial importance.

There is little controversy surrounding Taylor’s legacy, although his relative lack of mainstream recognition compared to his songwriting impact has long been noted within industry circles. His career underscores the structural divide between songwriters and performers, even as that gap has narrowed in recent decades through increased visibility of creators.

Born into a family that would later achieve prominence in film, Taylor was the brother of actor Jon Voight and uncle to Angelina Jolie. Despite those connections, his professional identity remained firmly rooted in music. He continued to record and perform into his eighties, releasing new material as recently as 2025.

Chip Taylor’s death removes a foundational figure from the songwriting community. His work persists not through a single defining performance, but through a body of songs that continue to be recorded, reinterpreted and rediscovered. For listeners, the legacy is embedded in the recordings themselves, familiar melodies that trace back to a writer whose name was often absent from the spotlight.

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