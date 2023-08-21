 Chocolate Starfish Take The Best of Everything Tour Everywhere In 2024 - Noise11.com
Chocolate Starfish Take The Best of Everything Tour Everywhere In 2024

by Paul Cashmere on August 21, 2023

Chocolate Starfish will mark their 30th anniversary with dates in June, July, August, September and October 2024.

Chocolate Starfish’s first album ‘Chocolate Starfish’ was released in April 1994. The album was produced by Brian Canham of Pseudo Echo. It reached no 2 in Australia and generated three Top 40 singles ‘You’re So Vain’, ‘All Over Me’ and ‘Mountain’. A fourth single ‘Four Letter Word’ peaked at 41.

Album two ‘Box’ followed in 1995. It reached no 6 and generated another hit with ‘Accidentally Cool’.

THE BEST OF EVERYTHING TOUR

Friday, 21 June 2024
Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool VIC

Saturday, 29 June 2024
State Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 6 July 2024
Tivoli Theatre, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 12 July 2024
The Events Centre, Caloundra QLD

Saturday, 13 July 2024
Twin Towns Showroom, Tweed Heads NSW

Friday, 19 July 2024
Norwood Concert Hall, Norwood SA

Saturday, 20 July 2024
Mildura Arts Centre, Mildura VIC

Friday, 26 July 2024
Riverlinks Eastbank Centre, Shepparton VIC

Saturday, 27 July 2024
Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo VIC

Friday, 2 August 2024
Country Club Showroom, Launceston TAS

Saturday, 3 August 2024
Wrest Point Showroom, Hobart TAS

Friday, 9 August 2024
The Art House, Wyong NSW

Saturday, 10 August 2024
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Saturday, 17 August 2024
The Playhouse, GAC, Geelong VIC

Friday, 23 August 2024
Astor Theatre Perth WA

Friday, 30 August 2024
The Wedge PAC, Sale VIC

Saturday, 31 August 2024
West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul VIC

Friday, 6 September 2024
Wagga Wagga Civic Centre NSW

Saturday, 7 September 2024
Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury NSW

Friday, 13 September 2024
Swan Hill Town Hall, VIC

Saturday, 14 September 2024
Horsham Town Hall, VIC

Saturday, 5 October 2024
The Palms at Crown, Southbank VIC

Friday, 11 October 2024
Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston VIC

