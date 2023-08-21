Chocolate Starfish Take The Best of Everything Tour Everywhere In 2024 - Noise11.com

Chocolate Starfish will mark their 30th anniversary with dates in June, July, August, September and October 2024.
Chocolate Starfish’s first album ‘Chocolate Starfish’ was released in April 1994. The album was produced by Brian Canham of Pseudo Echo. It reached no 2 in Australia and generated three Top 40 singles ‘You’re So Vain’, ‘All Over Me’ and ‘Mountain’. A fourth single ‘Four Letter Word’ peaked at 41.
Album two ‘Box’ followed in 1995. It reached no 6 and generated another hit with ‘Accidentally Cool’.
THE BEST OF EVERYTHING TOUR
Friday, 21 June 2024
Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool VIC
Saturday, 29 June 2024
State Theatre, Sydney NSW
Saturday, 6 July 2024
Tivoli Theatre, Brisbane QLD
Friday, 12 July 2024
The Events Centre, Caloundra QLD
Saturday, 13 July 2024
Twin Towns Showroom, Tweed Heads NSW
Friday, 19 July 2024
Norwood Concert Hall, Norwood SA
Saturday, 20 July 2024
Mildura Arts Centre, Mildura VIC
Friday, 26 July 2024
Riverlinks Eastbank Centre, Shepparton VIC
Saturday, 27 July 2024
Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo VIC
Friday, 2 August 2024
Country Club Showroom, Launceston TAS
Saturday, 3 August 2024
Wrest Point Showroom, Hobart TAS
Friday, 9 August 2024
The Art House, Wyong NSW
Saturday, 10 August 2024
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW
Saturday, 17 August 2024
The Playhouse, GAC, Geelong VIC
Friday, 23 August 2024
Astor Theatre Perth WA
Friday, 30 August 2024
The Wedge PAC, Sale VIC
Saturday, 31 August 2024
West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul VIC
Friday, 6 September 2024
Wagga Wagga Civic Centre NSW
Saturday, 7 September 2024
Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury NSW
Friday, 13 September 2024
Swan Hill Town Hall, VIC
Saturday, 14 September 2024
Horsham Town Hall, VIC
Saturday, 5 October 2024
The Palms at Crown, Southbank VIC
Friday, 11 October 2024
Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston VIC
