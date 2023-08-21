Chocolate Starfish Take The Best of Everything Tour Everywhere In 2024 - Noise11.com

Chocolate Starfish will mark their 30th anniversary with dates in June, July, August, September and October 2024.

Chocolate Starfish’s first album ‘Chocolate Starfish’ was released in April 1994. The album was produced by Brian Canham of Pseudo Echo. It reached no 2 in Australia and generated three Top 40 singles ‘You’re So Vain’, ‘All Over Me’ and ‘Mountain’. A fourth single ‘Four Letter Word’ peaked at 41.

Album two ‘Box’ followed in 1995. It reached no 6 and generated another hit with ‘Accidentally Cool’.

THE BEST OF EVERYTHING TOUR

Friday, 21 June 2024

Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool VIC

Saturday, 29 June 2024

State Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 6 July 2024

Tivoli Theatre, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 12 July 2024

The Events Centre, Caloundra QLD

Saturday, 13 July 2024

Twin Towns Showroom, Tweed Heads NSW

Friday, 19 July 2024

Norwood Concert Hall, Norwood SA

Saturday, 20 July 2024

Mildura Arts Centre, Mildura VIC

Friday, 26 July 2024

Riverlinks Eastbank Centre, Shepparton VIC

Saturday, 27 July 2024

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo VIC

Friday, 2 August 2024

Country Club Showroom, Launceston TAS

Saturday, 3 August 2024

Wrest Point Showroom, Hobart TAS

Friday, 9 August 2024

The Art House, Wyong NSW

Saturday, 10 August 2024

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Saturday, 17 August 2024

The Playhouse, GAC, Geelong VIC

Friday, 23 August 2024

Astor Theatre Perth WA

Friday, 30 August 2024

The Wedge PAC, Sale VIC

Saturday, 31 August 2024

West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul VIC

Friday, 6 September 2024

Wagga Wagga Civic Centre NSW

Saturday, 7 September 2024

Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury NSW

Friday, 13 September 2024

Swan Hill Town Hall, VIC

Saturday, 14 September 2024

Horsham Town Hall, VIC

Saturday, 5 October 2024

The Palms at Crown, Southbank VIC

Friday, 11 October 2024

Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston VIC

