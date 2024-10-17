Chris De Burgh To Tour 50LO in Australia in 2025 - Noise11.com

Irish singer songwriter Chris De Burgh will bring his 50LO Tour to Australia in 2025.
This will be Chris’s sixth time touring Australia. De Burgh last toured Australia in 2006, 1997, 1989 and 1987. His first time in Australia was ‘Don’t Pay The Ferryman’ in 1982.
His big one was ‘The Lady In Red’ which reached no 2 in Australia in 1986.
Chris De Burgh dates:
Thursday 1 May
Hamer Hall | Melbourne, VIC
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Saturday 3 May
Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre | Brisbane, QLD
Lic .All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Sunday 4 May
The Star Gold Coast | Gold Coast, QLD
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Thursday 8 May
Sydney Opera House Concert Hall | Sydney, NSW
Lic. All Ages
sydneyoperahouse.com
Sunday 11 May
Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Monday 28 October (12pm local time)*
ticketek.com.au
Frontier presale: Thu 24 Oct, 12pm local
On sale: Mon 28 Oct, 3pm local
Tickets and tour information via frontiertouring.com/chrisdeburgh
