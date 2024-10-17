Chris De Burgh To Tour 50LO in Australia in 2025 - Noise11.com

Irish singer songwriter Chris De Burgh will bring his 50LO Tour to Australia in 2025.

This will be Chris’s sixth time touring Australia. De Burgh last toured Australia in 2006, 1997, 1989 and 1987. His first time in Australia was ‘Don’t Pay The Ferryman’ in 1982.

His big one was ‘The Lady In Red’ which reached no 2 in Australia in 1986.

Chris De Burgh dates:

Thursday 1 May

Hamer Hall | Melbourne, VIC

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Saturday 3 May

Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Lic .All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Sunday 4 May

The Star Gold Coast | Gold Coast, QLD

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Thursday 8 May

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

sydneyoperahouse.com

Sunday 11 May

Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Monday 28 October (12pm local time)*

ticketek.com.au

Frontier presale: Thu 24 Oct, 12pm local

On sale: Mon 28 Oct, 3pm local

Tickets and tour information via frontiertouring.com/chrisdeburgh

