Colin Stough Turns Heartache Into Southern Rock Anthem With New Single “20 Bucks” - Noise11.com

Mississippi-born singer-songwriter Colin Stough is back, and he’s cranking up the Southern rock-country vibe with his latest single, “20 Bucks,” out now.

The 21-year-old artist, who first grabbed national attention as a Top 5 finalist on ABC’s American Idol in 2023 and now has over 80 million streams to his name, delivers a gritty, rebellious performance that fans are already calling raw and unflinching.

‘20 Bucks’ is that moment when you’re down on your luck, she’s gone with another man, money’s tight-but you’re still out here trying to have a good time,” Stough explains.

Co-written with Kevin Monahan and Will Pattat, and produced by James LeBlanc and Phillip White, “20 Bucks” captures heartbreak in all its rough-edged glory. From betrayal to temptation and the struggle of scraping by, the track turns the sting of being left behind into a bold, edgy anthem. Distorted guitars, swaggering rhythms, and Stough’s gravelly vocals give the song an unapologetic Southern grit, perfect for anyone who’s ever had to face life’s low points head-on.

Hailing from the Mississippi-Alabama line, Stough grew up on Southern rock and a philosophy of second chances. A self-taught guitarist inspired by The Allman Brothers, Conway Twitty, and Koe Wetzel, he picked up his first guitar at eight and later traded in some prized possessions for the pawn shop acoustic he still plays today.

After high school, Stough worked full-time as an HVAC tech until his mum encouraged him to audition for American Idol Season 21-a decision that would launch his music career. Finishing in the Top 5, he quickly scored a deal with 19 Recordings / BMG Nashville and released breakout tracks like “Sober,” ‘Til The Day One Does,” and the hard-edged 2025 anthem “White Trash.”

With over 800k followers across social media, Stough has built a devoted fan base drawn to his skinned-raw vocals and lyrics straight from lived experience. His EPs Promiseland and Lookin’ For Home offer a no-frills portrait of a young man navigating life with Southern grit-and “20 Bucks” continues that theme.

On stage, Stough has opened for Chase Matthew, Drake White, and Kidd G, and his live shows continue to grow in size and intensity through 2025. Influenced by Lynyrd Skynyrd and the outlaw spirit, Stough isn’t chasing trends-he’s telling the underdog’s truth, one song at a time.

