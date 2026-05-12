Conjurer Reveal New Live Video For ‘The World Is Not My Home' - Noise11 Music News

British post-metal band Conjurer have released a new live performance video for ‘The World Is Not My Home’, filmed during the group’s sold-out headline appearance at The Underworld in London in November 2025, as the band continues the rollout for latest album Unself.

by Paul Cashmere

Conjurer have issued a second document of their 2025 London headline performance, unveiling a live video for ‘The World Is Not My Home’ captured at The Underworld in Camden. The clip follows the release of a live performance video for ‘The Searing Glow’ in April and arrives as the Warwickshire heavy band continues to build momentum around their third studio album, Unself.

The release highlights a period of transition and expansion for the English quartet, whose rise through the UK heavy music underground over the past decade has positioned them among the country’s most prominent contemporary sludge and post-metal acts. While Conjurer’s reputation was initially built on relentless touring and uncompromising heaviness, Unself reflects a broader thematic and sonic shift for the band, one that places greater emphasis on atmosphere, dynamics and personal introspection.

Recorded with producer Joe Clayton, Unself marks the band’s first full-length release since 2022’s Páthos. According to the band, the new material emerged from a more deliberate writing and recording process than previous projects. Conjurer committed to extended pre-production sessions and a longer studio schedule, allowing the group to refine arrangements and explore greater contrast within the songs.

Across the album’s nine tracks, the band maintains the dense and punishing textures that defined earlier releases such as 2018’s Mire, but with more restraint and space in the compositions. The result is a record that leans heavily into emotional weight as much as sonic aggression.

The lyrical focus of Unself also represents one of the most personal chapters in Conjurer’s catalogue. Vocalist and guitarist Dani Nightingale has spoken openly about being diagnosed with autism at the age of 31 and the impact that revelation had on their sense of identity. The album also addresses Nightingale’s experience of recognising and embracing a non-binary identity.

Those themes of self-discovery are framed against wider anxieties surrounding modern society, isolation and economic pressure. Rather than approaching those ideas through overt political commentary, Conjurer channel them through deeply personal narratives and emotionally charged performances.

Conjurer formed in Rugby, Warwickshire in 2014, originally featuring Brady Deeprose, Dani Nightingale, Andy Price and Jan Krause. The band quickly established itself on the UK live circuit through extensive touring and appearances at festivals including Bloodstock and Damnation. Early releases through Holy Roar Records, particularly the 2016 EP I, helped build a dedicated following within Britain’s heavy music community.

Their 2018 debut album Mire expanded that audience internationally, drawing attention for its fusion of sludge metal, doom metal and post-metal influences. The album also led to touring opportunities alongside acts including Conan, Rivers Of Nihil and Voivod, while festival appearances at ArcTanGent, Download and 2000Trees further elevated the band’s profile.

In 2019, Conjurer signed with Nuclear Blast, a significant milestone for a group that had developed organically through grassroots touring and independent releases. That same year also saw the release of collaborative material with British post-rock band Pijn under the name Curse These Metal Hands, alongside a split release with Palm Reader featuring covers of Slipknot’s ‘Vermillion’ and Mastodon’s ‘Blood And Thunder’.

The band’s trajectory was interrupted, like much of the live music sector, during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Conjurer remained active and appeared at the UK government-backed Download Pilot event in 2021, one of Britain’s first large-scale test concerts following lockdown restrictions.

Personnel changes also shaped the group’s recent evolution. Original drummer Jan Krause departed in 2021 for mental health reasons, although he still contributed to Páthos. Noah See later joined as drummer, completing the current line-up alongside Deeprose, Nightingale and bassist Conor Marshall.

Conjurer’s continued emphasis on live performance remains central to the band’s identity. The newly released footage from The Underworld reinforces the group’s reputation as a formidable concert act and documents a period where the band’s creative ambitions appear broader than at any point in its career.

With Unself now establishing a new chapter for the group, Conjurer appear positioned to continue expanding beyond the UK underground metal scene that first embraced them more than a decade ago.

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