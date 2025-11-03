Conquer Divide Forge Their Global Rock Legacy With New Single ‘The Ocean Between Us' - Noise11.com

Conquer Divide’s story is one of evolution, resilience and reinvention. The transatlantic rock force, formed by musicians from the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, has risen from their early days in Michigan’s metalcore scene to become one of modern rock’s most dynamic voices. Their new single The Ocean Between Us marks another milestone in that decade-long journey.

The track – a sweeping, emotionally raw piece that balances melancholy and euphoria – captures Conquer Divide’s continuing expansion beyond their metalcore roots into a more cinematic and mature sound. “The Ocean Between Us is about being set on one life path, going through the motions until something or someone stops you in your tracks,” the band explains. “It’s about seeing an alternate version of your life and wondering what if. What if you took the leap and started over somewhere far away, with someone new?”

The concept of Conquer Divide dates back as far as 2005 when guitarist and songwriter Kristen Sturgis began shaping the idea of an all-female heavy band. The project officially took form in 2013 with Sturgis joined by Kiarely Castillo, Suzie Reagan, Sarah Stonebraker, and Tamara Tadic. Their chemistry quickly drew attention online, and by 2014, British guitarist Izzy Johnson had joined the lineup, solidifying the group’s international makeup.

Conquer Divide’s early momentum led to a deal with Artery Recordings, who released their self-titled debut album in 2015, produced by Joey Sturgis (We Came As Romans, Asking Alexandria, The Devil Wears Prada). The record made an immediate impact, hitting #4 on the iTunes Metal Chart and #8 on Billboard’s Heatseekers. Tracks such as Nightmares and What’s Left Inside introduced their signature blend of clean and unclean vocals, heavy riffs, and melodic hooks – a formula that earned the group spots on tours with Motionless In White, In This Moment, Attila, Beartooth, and Enter Shikari.

Their music also reached unexpected places – featured in nationwide campaigns for Journeys stores and even an NHL commercial for the Detroit Red Wings.

After a brief hiatus, Conquer Divide roared back in 2020 with the single Chemicals, introducing Canadian drummer Sam Landa (formerly of Nervosa). The track re-established their presence in the global rock scene and set the tone for their reinvention. Their 2020 cover of Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy further showcased their versatility, while Messy (2021) marked a turning point, with frontwoman Castillo’s clean vocals taking centre stage.

In 2022, the band signed with Mascot Records, joining a roster that once included Nickelback and Volbeat. Their second album Slow Burn, released in 2023, cemented their comeback. Co-produced by Tyler Smyth (I Prevail) and Joey Sturgis, the record expanded their sound into alternative and hard rock territory, while still honouring their heavy origins. The single Paralyzed earned acclaim across the rock community and was named one of Metal Hammer’s top metal tracks of 2022.

Since Slow Burn, Conquer Divide have toured with Electric Callboy, Icon For Hire, New Years Day, The Warning, and Ankor, and appeared at major festivals including Welcome To Rockville and Blue Ridge Rock Festival.

The Ocean Between Us follows the 2025 collaboration Bad Dreams (featuring Tyler Ennis of Of Virtue) and signals the next phase in the band’s evolution. It’s an introspective and cinematic work, driven by crystalline vocals from Castillo and the intricate guitar interplay of Sturgis and Johnson. Thematically, it captures the emotional uncertainty that has long underpinned Conquer Divide’s songwriting – a reflection of distance, longing and choice.

Currently, the band is preparing for an even bigger 2026, including confirmed appearances at ShipRocked (as “Stowaways”) and Sonic Temple Festival, while continuing to work on their highly anticipated third studio album.

After more than a decade, Conquer Divide have achieved what few bands manage – an identity that is both global and deeply personal. From Michigan basements to the world stage, their story is still being written, and The Ocean Between Us is its latest, most compelling chapter.

Conquer Divide Are:

Kiarely Taylor – Vocals

Kristen Sturgis – Guitar

Izzy Johnson – Guitar

Sam Landa – Drums

