Convicted Felon Suge Knight Drops Bombshell Allegations About Powerful Music Execs - Noise11.com

Convicted felon Suge Knight, the former CEO and founder of Death Row Records, has called into Chris Cuomo’s podcast to namedrop some very rich and powerful music industry executives associated with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Knight, who is serving 28 years in prison after pleading ‘no contest’ to voluntary manslaughter, told Cuomo is an interview from prison that Clive Davis, Russell Simmons and Andre Harrell allegedly abused their power in their high profile positions.

Davis, now 92 years of age, was president of Columbia Records from 1967 to 1973, then founded Arista Records in 1974 and J Records in 2000. He is the man behind the signings of Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Whitney Houston and Barry Manilow.

Russell Simmons founded Def Jam Recordings. He signed Beastie Boys, Jay-Z, Kanye West, LL Cool J and Public Enemy.

Andre Harrell is the founder of Uptown Records. He signed Sean ‘Puff Daddy’ Combs, as well as Mary J Blige, the Notorious B.I.G. and Jodeci.

Knight’s allegations claim the three execs used alcohol and drugs to compromise Combs, who now faces life in jail for sex crimes.

He says in this explosive interview that the influence by David, Simmons and Harrell trained Combs for what he became and alleges Combs used that training to control artists like Usher and Justin Bieber. Knight’s allegations have never been proven and Davis, Simmons and Harrell have never been charged but it is incredible that after decades of cover-ups these allegations are now openly being talked about.

Davis has denied these new allegations. Clive has never been charged with any crimes.

Simmons has been accused of sexual misconduct and rape. Seven women are on record of accusing Simmons of sexual harassment or assault and six have made allegations of rape. Simmons has denied all allegations. However, lawsuits against Simmons continue to be filed, two as recently as February.

Harrell died in 2020.

Listen to the full interview with Suge Knight talking to Chris Cuomo.

