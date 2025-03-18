Courtney Love Applies For UK Citizenship - Noise11.com

Courtney Love has revealed that she is applying for British citizenship.

Love has revealed that she plans to move to the U.K. permanently following Donald Trump’s return to the White House earlier this year.

Speaking at the Royal Geographical Society in London this month, Courtney, who already lives in the U.K., said she plans to become a citizen later this year.

“I’m really glad I’m here,” Love began, via the Mail Online. “It’s so great to live here. I’m finally getting my British citizenship in six months. I get to be a citizen – I’m applying, man! Can’t get rid of me!”

Love then went on to criticise the U.S. leader, who took office for the second time in January.

“In terms of Trump, and particularly this group… it’s like emperor-core – like, (they’re) wearing million-dollar watches,” she said of Trump and his inner circle. “Emperor-core is going on at Mar-a-Lago. It’s frightening now. It’s like cyanide now.”

Courtney’s announcement isn’t completely out of the blue, as she has previously expressed her desire to reside in London.

Speaking to Lana Del Rey for Dazed magazine in 2017, Courtney revealed, “If I could live anywhere in the world, I’d live in London.”

“I know I’m going to end up there. I know what neighbourhood I’m going to end up in, and I know that I want to be on the Thames,” she continued. “I subscribe to this magazine called Country Life which is just real-estate porn and fox hunting. It’s amazing.”

