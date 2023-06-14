CrewCare Announces Scholarships For Jobs In Live Music In Victoria - Noise11.com

Not-for-profit music industry charity CrewCare in association with the Victorian Government has announced The Weasle Eicke Scholarship to facilitate training and job opportunities for the live music industry in Victoria.

The purpose of the funding is:

Specifically designed to develop skills and experience for students studying Live Production and Sound Production from Tertiary Institutions, and to upskill casual workers from crewing companies.

With practical experience and networking opportunities the program will ensure participants succeed as future leaders in the live entertainment industry.

This is an equal opportunity program that is designed to encourage and provide opportunities for a diverse range of people in creative industries. The program will elevate these students and workers to fill existing job vacancies with these leading production suppliers.

The scholarship has been named in honour of Wellesley ‘Weasle’ Eicke who passed away in 2021. Weasle was a lighting operator and technician for live music events.

“The Weasle Eicke Scholarship will advance workers and students in Live Music to direct employment opportunities while honouring a much-loved industry leader, says Andrew McKinnon, CrewCare Foundation Director. “CrewCare is pleased to have the Victorian Government’s support as we work to address the critical skill shortage the live music workforce faces as it rebuilds to operate at full capacity.”

The successful applicants will receive a stipend of $100 per day for each of the 10 training days. For our regional students, they will also receive $100 per night towards their accommodation costs while attending the training days in Melbourne. Whilst undertaking work experience, trainees will receive relevant award rates.

https://crewcare.org.au/weasle-eicke-scholarship

