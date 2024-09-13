Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young 1969 Fillmore Concert Is Coming From The Archives - Noise11.com

The next release from the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young archives is Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young ‘Live At The Fillmore East, 1969’.

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young performed at Woodstock on 18 August 1969 between 3am to 4am. It was their second ever performance. The first was basically a rehearsal for Woodstock from the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago on 16 August 1969. The Fillmore East concert in New York City was performed on 20 September 1969. CSNY did two shows that day, an early show and a late show.

SETLIST: Early Show

Suite: Judy Blue Eyes

Blackbird

Helplessly Hoping

Guinnevere

Lady of the Island

Go Back Home

4 + 20

On the Way Home

Broken Arrow

I’ve Loved Her So Long

You Don’t Have to Cry

Pre-Road Downs

Long Time Gone

Bluebird Revisited

Sea of Madness

Wooden Ships

Down by the River

SETLIST: Late Show

Set One:

Suite: Judy Blue Eyes

Blackbird

Helplessly Hoping

Guinnevere

Lady of the Island

Go Back Home

4 + 20

On the Way Home

Broken Arrow

I’ve Loved Her So Long

You Don’t Have to Cry

Set Two:

Pre-Road Downs

Long Time Gone

Bluebird Revisited

Sea of Madness

Wooden Ships

Down by the River

The album tracklist does not exactly match the song order of either of the two shows that day so we assume some doctoring has been done for “artistic reasons”.

1. Suite: Judy Blue Eyes

2. Blackbird

3. Helplessly Hoping

4. Guinnevere

5. Lady Of The Island

6. Go Back Home

7. On The Way Home

8. 4 + 20

9. Our House

10. I’ve Loved Her So Long

11. You Don’t Have To Cry

12. Long Time Gone

13. Wooden Ships

14. Bluebird Revisited

15. Sea Of Madness

16. Down By The River

17. Find The Cost Of Freedom

‘Live At The Fillmore East, 1969’ was compiled and mixed from the original eight track recording with John Hanlon at the controls at Sunset Sound Studios in Los Angeles.

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young were yet to release their first album ‘Déjà vu’ (released 11 March 1970). The audience at this show were hearing Graham Nash’s ‘Our House’ and David Crosby’s ‘4+20’ for the very first time. Stephen Stills ‘Go Back Home’ would not be released until his debut solo album ‘Stephen Stills’ over a year later in November 1970.

Crosby, Stills & Nash had only released their first album a few months earlier in May, 1969. ‘Suite: Judy Blues Eyes’, ‘Helplessly Hoping’, ‘Lady of the Island’, ‘You Don’t Have To Cry’, ‘Long Time Gone’ and ‘Guinnevere’ were all new music at the time, not even a year old.

Neil Young’s ‘I Loved Her So Long’ from his 1969 solo debut, ‘Down By the River’ from his second album in 1969 ‘Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere’ and the Buffalo Springfield song ‘On My Way Home’ from 1968’s ‘Last Time Around’ were the golden oldies of the show.

“Hearing the music again after all these years, I can tell how much we loved each other and loved the music that we were creating,” Graham Nash says. “We were four people reveling in the different sounds we were producing, quietly singing together on the one hand, then rocking like fuck for the rest of the concert.”

‘Live At Fillmore East, 1969’ will be released on 25 October 2024.

