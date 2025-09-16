Curtis Harding Brings Soul Fire To CBS Saturday Morning - Noise11.com

Atlanta soul singer Curtis Harding lit up CBS Saturday Morning this past weekend with a trio of live cuts, two from his brand new record Departures & Arrivals: Adventures of Captain Curt and one fan favourite that refuses to fade.

Harding and his band delivered electric versions of “The Power” and “There She Goes” from the new album, plus a soulful run through “I Won’t Let You Down”, the 2021 track from If Words Were Flowers that’s found a second life on TikTok. Thanks to that viral boost, Harding’s back catalogue is now pulling in more than 2 million streams a week.

The new album, out now, sees Harding stretching his sound into widescreen territory—cosmic funk, baroque soul, psych flourishes—without losing the grit and emotion that’s made him one of the most compelling voices in modern soul. His guitar and voice remain front and centre, glowing against the band’s live energy.

The concept behind Departures & Arrivals was born from Harding’s life on the road and the sense of being cut loose from home. He imagined a character floating through galaxies, searching for connection.

“Sometimes when you’re feeling lost, hearing from someone else who’s felt the same way can let you know you’re not alone,” Harding says. “That’s really the whole sentiment of the album.”

Curtis Harding – Departures & Arrivals: Adventures of Captain Curt

There She Goes

Out In The Black

Banh Me

Time

Hard As Stone

The Power

True Love Can’t Be Blind

I’m With You

Felt It Inside

The Winter Soldier

Running Outta Space

Watch Curtis Harding on CBS Saturday Morning:

“The Power”

“There She Goes”

“I Won’t Let You Down”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)