d4vd Cancels U.S. Tour After Teen Girl's Body Found in Car Registered to Him - Noise11.com

Rising artist d4vd has cancelled his upcoming U.S. tour after the body of a missing teenage girl was discovered in a Tesla registered to his name.

Los Angeles police are investigating the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, who vanished from Lake Elsinore in April 2024 at the age of 13. Her remains were found in early September inside the front trunk of the car after it was towed from the Hollywood Hills. Authorities confirmed her identity soon after and are treating the case as a possible homicide.

Police sources say the body was badly decomposed, wrapped in plastic, and dismembered. The vehicle had been abandoned in the Bird Streets area before being impounded.

d4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, has not been charged with any crime and is reportedly cooperating with investigators. Even so, the fallout has been immediate: all U.S. tour dates have been pulled, and several brand partners have paused collaborations.

At just 20, d4vd has been one of music’s fastest-rising newcomers. Born in Queens and raised in Houston, he first broke out on TikTok in 2022 with the viral track Romantic Homicide, followed by Here With Me, both generating massive streaming numbers. His 2025 debut album Withered cemented his reputation as a crossover voice blending alt-pop, R&B, and hip hop.

That momentum is now in jeopardy as questions mount over how Rivas died, how her body ended up in the Tesla, and who is ultimately responsible. For the moment, d4vd’s career is on hold as police continue their investigation.

This is a developing story.

