Daniel Bedingfield Is Making A Comeback - Noise11.com

Daniel Bedingfield has announced he will embark on a comeback tour in April.

Bedingfield hasn’t released any music since his second studio album in 2004. Before that, he became a star after his debut single Gotta Get Thru This topped the charts in 2000.

He announced the surprise tour on his Instagram page.

“I’m so excited to announce a run of UK shows this April to celebrate over 20 years of ‘Gotta Get Thru This'” he wrote.

The tour will include three shows and feature a yet-to-be-disclosed special guest.

In 2004, Daniel was involved in a serious car crash in New Zealand. He sustained head and neck injuries, and bowed out of the public eye for several years. During that time he wrote music for other artists including Pixie Lott, American Idol finalist David Archuleta and X Factor winner Ben Haenow.

In 2016 he joined the West End production of War of the Worlds. Later that year he revealed he had relocated permanently to the US.

“I enjoy not being depressed,” he told Lorraine on the ITV breakfast show. “It’s never grey, it rains eight days of the year, I just go to the beach every day, and do acrobatic yoga on the beach… I giggle all the time.”

Daniel’s sister Natasha Bedingfield also had several hits in the 2000s, including Unwritten. The song recently became popular again after appearing in hit movie Saltburn.

