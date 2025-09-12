David McCormack Brings Back His Legendary Xmas Bash to Brisbane - Noise11.com

Christmas in Brisbane is about to get a whole lot more fun. Local music legend David McCormack, yes, the frontman of Custard and the voice of Bluey’s dad, Bandit, is back with his much-loved Christmas show. This year it’s the Davo ’25 Xmas Spectacular, happening Saturday 6 December at The Cave Inn, Woolloongabba.

If you’ve been to one before, you’ll know this isn’t your average Christmas carols. Forget the shopping centre playlists – McCormack and friends serve up a cheeky, high-energy afternoon of live music, laughs, and plenty of surprises.

He’ll be fronting his new outfit DMc’s Exploding TRS-80, alongside bass player Adele Pickvance (formerly of The Go-Betweens) and drummer El Norto, who plays with the kind of enthusiasm that could probably shake the baubles off your tree.

The gig runs 2pm – 6pm and is all-ages, so you can bring the kids, bring your mates, or just come ready to enjoy an afternoon session. Expect guest performances from Ian & Pascalle of Brisbane’s The Stress of Leisure and a solo set from Greg Brady, who’ll bring his own twist to both originals and Christmas tunes.

For vinyl lovers, there’ll even be an exclusive 7” release of McCormack’s version of Little Drummer Boy available on the day.

This isn’t some over-the-top stadium show – it’s classic McCormack: smart, funny, down-to-earth, and guaranteed to put you in a festive mood (a sherry or two might help as well).

🎟 The Davo ’25 Xmas Spectacular

📍 The Cave Inn, Woolloongabba

📅 Saturday 6 December, 2pm – 6pm

🎟 Tickets at Oztix

