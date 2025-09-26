Dayseeker Unleash New Single Bloodlust Ahead of Album Creature in the Black Night and Australian Return for Good Things 2025 - Noise11.com

Southern California post-hardcore outfit Dayseeker have unveiled their latest single Bloodlust, a sinister and unrelenting preview of their forthcoming album Creature in the Black Night, due for release 24 October via Spinefarm.

The track dropped with a visualiser hot on the heels of the band’s explosive appearance at Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky, where they performed to a massive festival crowd. Vocalist Rory Rodriguez describes Bloodlust as one of the album’s most unsettling moments.

“Bloodlust is one of the more eerie and chaotic tracks on the record. It’s about people in your life who want to metaphorically drain the blood from you – those you can’t trust and don’t belong in your life,” Rodriguez says.

The album was produced by Daniel Braunstein (Spiritbox, Silent Planet) and mixed by Zakk Cervini (Blink-182, Bring Me The Horizon, Lorna Shore). Sonically, Creature in the Black Night pushes the band into darker territory, balancing cinematic atmosphere with punishing riffs and haunting melodies.

Rodriguez says the record wasn’t built around a strict storyline but developed a cohesive thread through its shadowy visuals, grim reaper iconography and eerie textures. “There’s a horror-inspired vibe that took hold early on. It wasn’t planned. But once it started showing up in the songs, we leaned into it,” he explains.

While Dayseeker’s past work has often leaned into sorrowful themes, Creature in the Black Night brings a heavier edge. “There was this idea that we’d get more commercial over time,” Rodriguez adds. “But the opposite happened – we’re riffing more, I’m screaming more. And it feels good. It feels honest.”

The album includes tracks such as Crawl Back to My Coffin, Shapeshift, and Meet the Reaper. Full track listing is below.

Creature in the Black Night – Tracklist:

Pale Moonlight

Creature in the Black Night

Crawl Back to My Coffin

Shapeshift

Soulburn

Bloodlust

Cemetery Blues

Nocturnal Remedy

The Living Dead

Meet the Reaper

Forgotten Ghost

Dayseeker will spend much of 2025 touring North America with Ice Nine Kills and In This Moment before returning to Australia in December for Good Things Festival 2025, sharing the bill with Tool, Weezer, Garbage, All Time Low, Machine Head, The All-American Rejects, Knocked Loose, Refused, Lorna Shore, and more.

Good Things Festival 2025 Dates:

Friday 5 December – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne (16+)

Saturday 6 December – Sydney Showground, Sydney (16+)

Sunday 7 December – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane (16+)

Tickets are on sale now at goodthingsfestival.com.au.

