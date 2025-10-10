DDG Celebrates 28th Birthday with New Album ‘moo' Following a Landmark Year in Hip Hop - Noise11.com

Michigan-born rapper, singer, streamer, and entrepreneur DDG has capped off a career-defining year with the release of his new album moo, out now through Epic Records. The 14-track set arrives on DDG’s 28th birthday, October 10, closing out a massive 2025 that has seen the platinum-selling artist cement his reputation as one of the most forward-thinking figures in modern hip hop.

moo marks DDG’s second studio album of the year, following May’s blame the chat, an innovative project that blurred the line between music creation and interactive livestreaming. The new record takes its title from a childhood nickname given to DDG by his mother, adding a personal touch to a body of work that reflects both his evolution as an artist and his deep connection with his fans.

The album is led by the single no smoke featuring Gunna, one of the most streamed rappers of the past decade, known for his work with Young Thug and Lil Baby. The project also features collaborations with BIA on jaded and streamer PlaqueBoyMax on no dreads.

In tandem with the album release, DDG has shared a cinematic music video for 17 more years, one of moo’s more introspective moments. The clip expands on DDG’s knack for visual storytelling, a skill honed through his early YouTube success before transitioning into full-time music.

Before he became a platinum-selling rapper, DDG, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., was already a self-made digital pioneer. Hailing from Pontiac, Michigan, he built a massive following through YouTube, posting vlogs and early rap videos that showcased his sense of humour and lyrical talent. By the time he released Givenchy in 2017, DDG had already crossed the threshold from internet personality to serious recording artist.

That same year, his breakout single Arguments went viral, followed by Moonwalking in Calabasas in 2020, a track that earned double-platinum certification from the RIAA and featured Blueface on its remix. The song established DDG as a legitimate contender in mainstream hip hop, bridging the worlds of digital media and music in ways no one else had achieved before.

In early 2025, DDG set a new precedent for music creation with his HIT-A-THON livestream, during which he wrote, recorded, and produced blame the chat live on Twitch over seven days. Fans could suggest lyrics, vote on beats, and watch surprise cameos from artists like Ty Dolla $ign, Rich the Kid, DaBaby, and Wiz Khalifa. The project made him the number one live channel on Twitch globally and shattered subscriber records.

This same creative energy carries through to moo, an album that blends high-energy trap with introspective moments and a heavy focus on collaboration. Tracks like hardbody and rockin’ designer showcase DDG’s confidence and technical flow, while 17 more years and break me down reveal a more personal side of the artist.

The road to moo began with pink dreads, DDG’s first collaboration with PlaqueBoyMax. The song, written live on stream, drew over one million viewers before its release and has since surpassed 46 million streams. It set the tone for DDG’s year as both a streaming powerhouse and a hitmaker who thrives on audience interaction.

moo Tracklist

hardbody

no smoke (feat. Gunna)

jaded (feat. BIA)

17 more years

break me down

keyed up

let’s get it

too many women

options

shannon

one time

no dreads (feat. PlaqueBoyMax)

10 at home

rockin’ designer

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)