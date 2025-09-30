Dean DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots and Pete Shoulder Announce One More Satellite on Vinyl, CD and Live Shows - Noise11.com

Stone Temple Pilots guitarist Dean DeLeo has teamed up once again with UK singer Pete Shoulder for their latest project, One More Satellite, now set for a worldwide release on vinyl and CD via Deko Entertainment (ADA/Warner Music Group). The album, which first appeared digitally in July 2025 through Symphonic, will now be available in physical formats as the pair expand the reach of their collaboration.

What began as a personal collection of songs evolved into a transatlantic creative partnership. “I was simply sitting on some songs I wanted to record,” DeLeo says. “It started out as an instrumental record, but after Pete and I spoke, he agreed to sing on one or two tracks. Before long, he was on eight of the ten.”

Shoulder, known for his work as a vocalist and lyricist in the UK rock scene, relished the opportunity to join forces with DeLeo once again. “We’ve worked together in the past, and it’s always a pleasure. Dean’s music is so interesting, full of unexpected twists and turns. It really pushes me into new places as a writer. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve created with One More Satellite.”

The debut single “Paper Over The Cracks” has already been released and showcases the duo’s mix of layered guitars and soaring melodies. Watch the video here.

The project also carries a strong family connection. DeLeo’s son Rocco plays drums on three tracks – “Drowning Out The Sun”, “Willow Mae” and “Spit It Out”. Daughter June DeLeo appears on the closing number “Your Call”, lending her voice to the ethereal outro. Stone Temple Pilots bandmate Eric Kretz also guests on “Serenade”, while powerhouse drummer Brian Tichy appears across much of the record. The album was co-produced and mixed by long-time collaborator Ryan Williams.

One More Satellite will hit the stage with three shows in California this November:

17 November – Los Angeles, CA – The Peppermint Club

19 November – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s

21 November – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

Tracklist – One More Satellite

Paper Over The Cracks

Vultures

Long Way Down

Drowning Out The Sun

Serenade

Can Of Worms

Willow Mae

Spit It Out

Pull Back The Veil

Your Call

