Death By Denim Return With Dark New Single ‘Ketamine Dream’ and Announce Third Album Ladybug - Noise11.com

Perth’s indie-rock favourites Death By Denim are back with a brand-new single, ‘Ketamine Dream’, and news of their upcoming third studio album, Ladybug, due mid-November 2025.

The track marks a turning point for the band as they dive headfirst into a darker, cinematic rock sound. According to the band, the song takes inspiration from an intense experience with ketamine infusion therapy, channelling the highs, lows, and surreal landscapes that came with it.

“Buckle up for a wild ride,” the group says. “This is a song about an intense trip with ketamine infusion therapy. It’s a hazy rock and roll soundscape set against a driving beat, filled with twists and turns – both dark and euphoric – to reflect the unconventional healing experience.”

Musically, ‘Ketamine Dream’ straddles the worlds of indie, psych-rock, and cinematic soundtrack vibes. Built on hypnotic riffs and a pulsing rhythm section, the song captures both disorientation and euphoria, blurring the line between chaos and catharsis.

The release comes after a whirlwind 2025 for Death By Denim, who spent much of the year touring Australia, New Zealand and the UK alongside Great Gable and The Terrys. While on the road, the band were quietly building towards their next chapter, one that leans harder into raw rock ‘n’ roll energy while also wearing a more vulnerable edge.

The result is Ladybug, their third studio record and the follow-up to 2022’s Moonbow. Written during a turbulent period, the album reflects the band’s own battles and eventual renewal. If the lead single is anything to go by, Ladybug promises to be their boldest statement yet – dark, cinematic, and cathartic.

Ladybug also represents a homecoming. Death By Denim first carved out their reputation on the strength of raucous live shows and groove-heavy indie anthems, but this new material digs deeper emotionally. By drawing on personal struggles, the band has shaped songs that don’t just soundtrack a party – they soundtrack survival.

‘Ketamine Dream’ is already proving to be a defining moment in their catalogue. The track’s hypnotic atmosphere and unflinching subject matter offer listeners something more than escapism – it’s about transformation, healing, and finding clarity in the haze.

The cinematic qualities of both the single and the album tie closely to the band’s vision. They’ve described the new sound as something you could drop straight into a Tarantino film – gritty, raw, and packed with mood. It’s a creative shift that builds on their indie-rock foundation while pushing them into new territory.

With ‘Ketamine Dream’ now out in the world, expect Ladybug to arrive mid-November.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)