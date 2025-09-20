Def Leppard Announce ‘Diamond Star Heroes Live From Sheffield' Out November 21 - Noise11.com

Def Leppard fans, get ready to relive the roar of Sheffield. The legendary rockers are releasing their hometown stadium show, captured during the 2023 European tour with Mötley Crüe, in multiple formats this November.

Mercury Studios will release Def Leppard Diamond Star Heroes Live From Sheffield on November 21, 2025, available as Blu-ray+2CD, 4K UHD, 2CD and 2LP. The vinyl comes pressed on red, white and black splatter, paying tribute to the home kit colours of Sheffield United FC, who play at Bramall Lane. For the first time, Def Leppard’s 4K release will include One Night Only Live At The Leadmill, a special intimate show recorded in Sheffield the night before their stadium gig.

The Bramall Lane concert on May 22, 2023, marked the band’s second ever hometown stadium show, nearly 40,000 fans packing in to celebrate 47 years of Def Leppard. The setlist blends all-time classics like “Photograph” and “Pour Some Sugar on Me” with UK live debuts “Take What You Want” and “This Guitar”, the latter dedicated to the late guitarist Steve Clark.

The intimate Leadmill show saw fewer than 900 fans experience a raw, up-close performance spanning the band’s entire catalogue from On Through The Night to Diamond Star Halos. This one-off club performance is now available for the first time in 4K UHD on the new release.

Full Track Listing – Diamond Star Heroes Live From Sheffield:

Take What You Want

Let’s Get Rocked

Animal

Foolin’

Armageddon It

Kick

Love Bites

Promises

This Guitar

When Love And Hate Collide

Rocket

Bringin’ On The Heartbreak

Switch 625

Hysteria

Pour Some Sugar On Me

Rock Of Ages

Photograph

With over 110 million albums sold worldwide and two Diamond Awards in the U.S., Def Leppard-Joe Elliott, Phil Collen, Rick Savage, Vivian Campbell and Rick Allen-remain one of rock’s most enduring forces. Their stadium-filling live shows and unstoppable catalogue, from Hysteria to Pyromania, cement their reputation as one of the world’s greatest live rock bands.

Following their acclaimed 2022 album Diamond Star Halos and 2023 orchestral project Drastic Symphonies, the band continues to dominate the stage. By the end of 2025, Def Leppard will have sold over 4.5 million tickets worldwide since their sold-out 2022 stadium tour with Mötley Crüe. Next year, the rock icons return for their third Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.