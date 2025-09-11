Dellacoma Unleash Defiant New Video ‘Heroes’ Ahead Of Third Album - Noise11.com

Sunshine Coast rock powerhouse Dellacoma have turned the volume up another notch with the release of their new single and video ‘Heroes’, a track that captures both the grit and soul of a band that thrives on high-stakes rock and roll energy. The song arrives ahead of their much-anticipated third studio album, Searching For You In The Darkness, due November 28 via XMusic.

‘Heroes’ is no lightweight anthem. Frontman Dellacoma Rio has described the song as a reflection on society’s obsession with external saviours — politicians, celebrities, world leaders — instead of finding strength within ourselves. The message is urgent, but the delivery is pure fire: a pulsing rhythm section, searing guitars, and vocals that demand to be heard.

The newly released video drives that message home visually, pairing the band’s raw intensity with imagery that challenges the idea of waiting for others to fix the world’s fractures.

It’s a wake-up call packaged in distortion, sweat and defiance.

This release follows a prolific run for Dellacoma. Earlier this year, the band delivered the Leave A Light On EP, which blended soaring balladry with muscular rock dynamics and included a blistering cover of Audioslave’s ‘Like A Stone’. Together, the EP and ‘Heroes’ have set the stage for what promises to be Dellacoma’s most ambitious album yet.

Since forming in 2014, Dellacoma has earned its reputation the hard way — by living on the road. With over 500 shows across Australia, the US, UK and Europe, the five-piece have built a fearsome live legacy, sharing bills with everyone from Def Leppard, Korn and Linkin Park to Skid Row, Buckcherry and Black Label Society. Their set at Pol’and’ Rock Festival 2025 in front of more than 250,000 fans underlined their global credentials, slotting them alongside the likes of Wolfmother, Saxon and Palaye Royale.

That road-warrior spirit defines Dellacoma’s music. Each riff carries the weight of endless tours, each chorus sounds sharpened by sweat-soaked venues and festival fields. ‘Heroes’ continues that tradition while pointing towards the bigger canvas of Searching For You In The Darkness, an album expected to fuse the band’s arena-sized ambition with the ferocity of their early material.

Fans won’t have long to wait to see it all in the flesh. Dellacoma will hit the stage this November and December with a short run of Australian shows, beginning at Melbourne’s Musicland on November 29 before heading to Brisbane’s Brightside on December 4 and finishing on home turf at Solbar, Maroochydore on December 5.

For Dellacoma, ‘Heroes’ is more than just a song. It’s a declaration — that the band remains one of Australia’s most vital hard rock exports, refusing to stand still while pushing deeper into their sound and message. And with Searching For You In The Darkness waiting in the wings, 2025 looks like the year Dellacoma step further into the light.

Watch the video for ‘Heroes’ here:

