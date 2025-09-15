Des Rocs Powers Up Borderlands 4 with High-Octane Anthem ‘This Land' - Noise11.com

New York rock dynamo Des Rocs has ignited the launch of Borderlands 4 with his blistering new track, This Land, featured in the game’s opening sequence. The song captures the raw energy and rebellious spirit that have become Rocs’ signature.

Known for his gritty sound and electrifying performances, Des Rocs has been making waves in the music scene since 2018. His breakout single, Let Me Live / Let Me Die, garnered millions of streams and was featured in trailers and television shows, marking the start of his dynamic career. His debut album, A Real Good Person In A Real Bad Place, released in 2021, solidified his reputation as a high-voltage rock artist.

Following up with Dream Machine in 2023, Rocs continued to push boundaries with tracks like Never Ending Moment and I Am the Lightning, the latter reaching the Top 10 on U.S. rock charts in 2024. This Land brings his signature unfiltered rock to the Borderlands 4 universe, perfectly matching the franchise’s chaotic and explosive energy.

Beyond gaming, Des Rocs has also made his mark in film, contributing a powerful rendition of Johnny Cash’s Ring of Fire to the Nobody 2 soundtrack. He’s also set to appear on the popular internet talk show Subway Takes, offering fans a raw and unfiltered glimpse into his personality.

Check out Des Rocs ‘This Land’ from Borderlands 4:

