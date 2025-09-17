Destin Conrad Drops Video for “wASH U AWAY” with Terrace Martin - Noise11.com

Destin Conrad has dropped the moody new video for his single “wASH U AWAY” featuring Terrace Martin.
The Zev York-directed black-and-white clip puts Conrad’s alter ego MR. E inside a sleek modern house, trapped by memories of a love he can’t shake. Terrace Martin slides in with a sharp sax solo that cuts right through the haze.
The track comes from Conrad’s latest project wHIMSY, an alternative jazz record that landed at No. 3 on Billboard’s Contemporary Jazz Chart and hit No. 1 on Apple Music’s Jazz chart. With collabs from Martin, James Fauntleroy, Keyon Harrold, Vanisha Gould, Ambré and more, wHIMSY shows Conrad flexing beyond R&B into jazz textures while officially introducing his alter ego, MR. E.
Conrad’s Love On Digital North American tour is running now, with sold-out shows in Charlotte, Philly and Silver Spring. Rising R&B singer Mack Keane is opening on the U.S. dates, while the European leg kicks off in December with West London vocalist Cari.
Earlier this year, Conrad dropped his debut album Love On Digital, which hit No. 3 on Apple Music’s R&B/Soul chart and racked up over 44 million streams. Packed with collabs from Kehlani, Lil Nas X, Teezo Touchdown and serpentwithfeet, the record built Conrad’s rep for bending R&B into something new – mixing Y2K nostalgia with futuristic production. Tracks like “BAD BITCHES” (with Kehlani), “KISSING IN PUBLIC” and “THE LAST TIME” (with Teezo Touchdown) turned him into one of the most talked-about new voices in the scene.
Raised in Tampa, Conrad first made waves on Vine before stepping behind the pen for Kehlani’s It Was Good Until It Wasn’t. Since then, he’s been carving out his own lane with projects like COLORWAY and SUBMISSIVE. With wHIMSY, he’s proving he’s not just an R&B artist – he’s building whole new worlds.
🎧 wHIMSY Tracklist
wHIP
GLORY a poem by Bay Davis
wASH U AWAY ft. Terrace Martin
LOVE!
BED STUY
A Lonely Detective ft. Vanisha Gould
BOREDOM ft. Vanisha Gould
AMBRÉ’S INTERLUDE BUT JAZZ
drifting
The W ft. James Fauntleroy and Astyn Turr
HARD!
📅 Love On Digital North American Tour Dates
With special guest Mack Keane
Sept 13 – Denver, CO | Summit
Sept 15 – Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren
Sept 17 – Austin, TX | The Parish
Sept 19 – San Antonio, TX | Paper Tiger
Sept 20 – Dallas, TX | House of Blues
Sept 21 – New Orleans, LA | House of Blues
Sept 24 – Houston, TX | House of Blues
Sept 26 – Nashville, TN | Basement East
Sept 27 – St. Petersburg, FL | Jannus Live
Sept 30 – Atlanta, GA | Tabernacle
Oct 1 – Raleigh, NC | Lincoln Theater
Oct 2 – Charlotte, NC | The Underground SOLD OUT
Oct 4 – Philadelphia, PA | Theatre of Living Arts SOLD OUT
Oct 5 – Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore SOLD OUT
Oct 7 – Chicago, IL | House of Blues
Oct 9 – Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn Paramount
Oct 11 – Montreal, QC | Le Studio TD
Oct 12 – Toronto, ON | Danforth Music Hall
Oct 15 – Boston, MA | The Paradise Rock Club
Oct 17 – Louisville, KY | Mercury Ballroom
Oct 18 – Cleveland, OH | House of Blues
Oct 21 – Indianapolis, IN | Deluxe @ Old National Centre
Oct 22 – Detroit, MI | St. Andrew’s Hall
Oct 24 – Columbia, MO | The Blue Note
Oct 25 – Minneapolis, MN | Varsity Theater
Oct 28 – Seattle, WA | Neptune
Oct 29 – Portland, OR | Revolution Hall
Oct 30 – Vancouver, BC | Hollywood Theatre
Nov 3 – San Francisco, CA | The Fillmore
Nov 5 – Santa Cruz, CA | The Catalyst
Nov 6 – Sacramento, CA | Ace of Spades
Nov 8 – Santa Ana, CA | Observatory OC
Nov 9 – San Diego, CA | House of Blues
Nov 14 – Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern
📅 Love On Digital European/UK Tour Dates
With special guest Cari
Dec 3 – Oslo, Norway | John Dee
Dec 5 – Stockholm, Sweden | Nalen Klubb
Dec 8 – Rotterdam, Netherlands | Maassilo
Dec 9 – Antwerp, Belgium | TRIX
Dec 10 – Berlin, Germany | FRANNZ Club
Dec 12 – Paris, France | Alhambra
Dec 13 – Cologne, Germany | Helios 37
Dec 15 – London, UK | O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Dec 16 – Manchester, UK | New Century Hall
🎥 Watch the video for “wASH U AWAY” featuring Terrace Martin [here]
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube
Follow us on social media:
Bluesky
Facebook – Comment on the news of the day