Destin Conrad Drops Video for “wASH U AWAY” with Terrace Martin - Noise11.com

Destin Conrad has dropped the moody new video for his single “wASH U AWAY” featuring Terrace Martin.

The Zev York-directed black-and-white clip puts Conrad’s alter ego MR. E inside a sleek modern house, trapped by memories of a love he can’t shake. Terrace Martin slides in with a sharp sax solo that cuts right through the haze.

The track comes from Conrad’s latest project wHIMSY, an alternative jazz record that landed at No. 3 on Billboard’s Contemporary Jazz Chart and hit No. 1 on Apple Music’s Jazz chart. With collabs from Martin, James Fauntleroy, Keyon Harrold, Vanisha Gould, Ambré and more, wHIMSY shows Conrad flexing beyond R&B into jazz textures while officially introducing his alter ego, MR. E.

Conrad’s Love On Digital North American tour is running now, with sold-out shows in Charlotte, Philly and Silver Spring. Rising R&B singer Mack Keane is opening on the U.S. dates, while the European leg kicks off in December with West London vocalist Cari.

Earlier this year, Conrad dropped his debut album Love On Digital, which hit No. 3 on Apple Music’s R&B/Soul chart and racked up over 44 million streams. Packed with collabs from Kehlani, Lil Nas X, Teezo Touchdown and serpentwithfeet, the record built Conrad’s rep for bending R&B into something new – mixing Y2K nostalgia with futuristic production. Tracks like “BAD BITCHES” (with Kehlani), “KISSING IN PUBLIC” and “THE LAST TIME” (with Teezo Touchdown) turned him into one of the most talked-about new voices in the scene.

Raised in Tampa, Conrad first made waves on Vine before stepping behind the pen for Kehlani’s It Was Good Until It Wasn’t. Since then, he’s been carving out his own lane with projects like COLORWAY and SUBMISSIVE. With wHIMSY, he’s proving he’s not just an R&B artist – he’s building whole new worlds.

🎧 wHIMSY Tracklist

wHIP

GLORY a poem by Bay Davis

wASH U AWAY ft. Terrace Martin

LOVE!

BED STUY

A Lonely Detective ft. Vanisha Gould

BOREDOM ft. Vanisha Gould

AMBRÉ’S INTERLUDE BUT JAZZ

drifting

The W ft. James Fauntleroy and Astyn Turr

HARD!

📅 Love On Digital North American Tour Dates

With special guest Mack Keane

Sept 13 – Denver, CO | Summit

Sept 15 – Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren

Sept 17 – Austin, TX | The Parish

Sept 19 – San Antonio, TX | Paper Tiger

Sept 20 – Dallas, TX | House of Blues

Sept 21 – New Orleans, LA | House of Blues

Sept 24 – Houston, TX | House of Blues

Sept 26 – Nashville, TN | Basement East

Sept 27 – St. Petersburg, FL | Jannus Live

Sept 30 – Atlanta, GA | Tabernacle

Oct 1 – Raleigh, NC | Lincoln Theater

Oct 2 – Charlotte, NC | The Underground SOLD OUT

Oct 4 – Philadelphia, PA | Theatre of Living Arts SOLD OUT

Oct 5 – Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore SOLD OUT

Oct 7 – Chicago, IL | House of Blues

Oct 9 – Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn Paramount

Oct 11 – Montreal, QC | Le Studio TD

Oct 12 – Toronto, ON | Danforth Music Hall

Oct 15 – Boston, MA | The Paradise Rock Club

Oct 17 – Louisville, KY | Mercury Ballroom

Oct 18 – Cleveland, OH | House of Blues

Oct 21 – Indianapolis, IN | Deluxe @ Old National Centre

Oct 22 – Detroit, MI | St. Andrew’s Hall

Oct 24 – Columbia, MO | The Blue Note

Oct 25 – Minneapolis, MN | Varsity Theater

Oct 28 – Seattle, WA | Neptune

Oct 29 – Portland, OR | Revolution Hall

Oct 30 – Vancouver, BC | Hollywood Theatre

Nov 3 – San Francisco, CA | The Fillmore

Nov 5 – Santa Cruz, CA | The Catalyst

Nov 6 – Sacramento, CA | Ace of Spades

Nov 8 – Santa Ana, CA | Observatory OC

Nov 9 – San Diego, CA | House of Blues

Nov 14 – Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern

📅 Love On Digital European/UK Tour Dates

With special guest Cari

Dec 3 – Oslo, Norway | John Dee

Dec 5 – Stockholm, Sweden | Nalen Klubb

Dec 8 – Rotterdam, Netherlands | Maassilo

Dec 9 – Antwerp, Belgium | TRIX

Dec 10 – Berlin, Germany | FRANNZ Club

Dec 12 – Paris, France | Alhambra

Dec 13 – Cologne, Germany | Helios 37

Dec 15 – London, UK | O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Dec 16 – Manchester, UK | New Century Hall

🎥 Watch the video for “wASH U AWAY” featuring Terrace Martin [here]

