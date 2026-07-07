Dingo Music & Arts Festival Announces Inaugural Bangalow Program - Noise11 Music News

Dingo Music & Arts Festival has unveiled the first lineup for its inaugural four day event in Bangalow and Byron Bay, bringing together Hiatus Kaiyote, Kokoroko, Miss Kaninna, Harry James Angus and an eclectic mix of music, art and community events this October.

by Paul Cashmere

A new destination festival is set to join Australia’s crowded live music calendar, with the inaugural Dingo Music & Arts Festival to take over Bangalow and parts of Byron Bay from 8 to 11 October 2026. The first program features Grammy nominated Melbourne band Hiatus Kaiyote, London’s Kokoroko, Miss Kaninna, Nai Palm, Harry James Angus and Philadelphia DJ Rich Medina, alongside more than 40 artists performing across multiple venues throughout the Northern Rivers.

Rather than centring on a traditional festival site, Dingo has been designed as a town wide event, spreading performances, installations, workshops and conversations across Bangalow’s halls, galleries, record stores and public spaces. The concept reflects a growing trend towards boutique destination festivals that encourage audiences to explore local communities while presenting diverse artistic programming beyond conventional concert formats.

Festival organisers describe the event as being anchored in jazz while embracing contemporary music and culture. The lineup spans jazz, soul, hip hop, electronic music and experimental performance, with artists including Steve Spacek, Barney McAll, Andras, Don Glori, David Versace, Benjamin Walsh Quartet, Greg Sheehan’s The Life Of Life, Finn Rees, D.D. Mirage, Clever Austin, Horatio Luna, Albrecht La’ Brooy, Cazeaux O.S.L.O, YL Hooi and Zac Stars among those announced.

Beyond live performances, the program includes artist conversations, beat making and rhythm workshops, deep listening sessions, sound installations, performance art, local food experiences and an attempt to establish a Guinness World Record for The Smallest Jazz Club In The World.

Festival Director Si Jay Gould said the event was conceived around the character of Bangalow rather than a single performance space.

“We weren’t interested in creating another festival that could happen anywhere. DINGO is built around Bangalow itself, where every venue and public space becomes part of the experience. This isn’t a jazz festival but the whole festival ‘is jazz’. We wanted to bring together artists from different worlds to improvise, take risks and collaborate into new possibilities.”

The festival will utilise venues including Bangalow A&I Hall, Moller Pavilion, Old Scout Hall, Flo Records, Bangalow RSL, You Beauty, The Lumber Yard and Station Street. An opening celebration is planned for the Northern Hotel in Byron Bay, while the closing party will take place at the Beach Hotel Byron Bay. Additional after parties and secret venues are yet to be announced.

The event has been developed by a Northern Rivers based team led by Gould, with music programming shared between Flo Records, Main Arm Records, Mangrove Symposium, Musical Bonanza and La Sape Records. Arts programming has been curated by Dr Stuart Grant, while food and beverage programming comes from Mosey On Inn Group and Salty Mangrove. Production will be managed by Moniker Audio in collaboration with SAE students.

The launch comes as regional festivals continue to evolve following several difficult years for Australia’s live music sector. While a number of large scale festivals have struggled with rising costs and changing audience behaviour, smaller destination events with distinctive programming have increasingly sought to establish themselves by offering experiences tied closely to local communities.

Dingo will feature both ticketed and free events, allowing visitors and local residents to participate across the four day program. Organisers have also indicated additional artists and events will be announced before the festival opens in October.

DINGO Music & Arts Festival

8 to 11 October 2026, Bangalow & Byron Bay, NSW

Tickets

Pre-sale: Monday 13 July

General public sale: Wednesday 15 July

https://www.dingofestival.com

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