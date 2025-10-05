Divas Take the Stage as Melbourne's New Museum Opens with Dazzling Exhibition - Noise11.com

When Melbourne’s new Australian Museum of Performing Arts (AMPA) opens its doors this December, it will do so in true superstar style. The museum’s inaugural exhibition, DIVA, celebrates the world’s most magnetic performers, from Maria Callas to Rihanna, Cher to Kylie Minogue, and Elton John to Lady Gaga, with more than 250 items spanning a century of glamour, rebellion and reinvention.

Opening 11 December 2025 at Arts Centre Melbourne’s Hamer Hall, DIVA is an exclusive Australian presentation of the acclaimed exhibition from London’s Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A). It’s a lavish exploration of the word “diva”, from its operatic beginnings meaning “goddess” in Italian, to its modern reclamation as a symbol of empowerment, artistry and self-definition.

Curated by the V&A’s Kate Bailey, DIVA shines a spotlight on 19th-century opera icons and contemporary pop royalty alike, tracing how each era’s stars challenged convention and shaped culture. Among the featured artists are Judy Garland, Joan Crawford, Grace Jones, Madonna, Prince, Whitney Houston, Tina Turner, P!nk, Billie Eilish, and many more.

The show includes 60 spectacular costumes alongside jewellery, art, photography and personal mementos. Each piece tells a story – not only of fame and fortune but of resilience and rebellion. “At the heart of this exhibition is a story of iconic performers who with creativity, courage and ambition have challenged the status quo,” says Bailey. “Viva la diva!”

Visitors will see treasures like Maria Callas’ stage gown from her 1952 performance in Norma, Vivien Leigh’s crimson Dior dress from Duel of Angels (1958), and Marilyn Monroe’s legendary black fringe dress from Some Like It Hot (1959). The show also includes Ella Fitzgerald’s canary-yellow jumpsuit, Tina Turner’s and Cher’s glittering Bob Mackie designs, and Elton John’s Louis XIV-inspired birthday look by Sandy Powell – a costume that epitomised 1990s excess and flamboyance.

Modern icons are equally represented: Rihanna’s bejewelled papal ensemble from the 2018 Met Gala, Lady Gaga’s 2019 Valentino couture gown from the Golden Globes, Whitney Houston’s gold Grammy dress from her Bodyguard triumph, and Billie Eilish’s eco-conscious Glastonbury outfit by Stella McCartney.

Australia’s contribution to “DIVAdom” is also proudly represented. The exhibition draws from the Australian Performing Arts Collection, celebrating local icons from Dame Nellie Melba – the original international soprano superstar – to Peter Allen, Marcia Hines, Chrissy Amphlett, Dame Edna Everage, Jessica Mauboy, and Amy Taylor of Amyl and the Sniffers, whose irreverent punk energy captures the modern-day spirit of the diva.

Naturally, Kylie Minogue, one of Australia’s most enduring exports, takes centre stage. Her vivid red outfit from the global hit Padam Padam (2023) is displayed alongside the same artistic company as Madonna, Gaga, and Rihanna, testament to Minogue’s four-decade reign in pop music and fashion.

Accompanying the visual splendour is an immersive soundtrack curated by sound designer Gareth Fry, weaving together voices that defined eras – from Aretha Franklin and Josephine Baker to Dolly Parton, Adele, and Beyoncé. Visitors will hear the roar, glamour and vulnerability of performance legends who transcended the stage to become symbols of empowerment.

Arts Centre Melbourne CEO Karen Quinlan AM says DIVA is the perfect opening act for the Australian Museum of Performing Arts. “The V&A’s deeply thoughtful and exciting exploration of the concept of the diva will enthral visitors,” she says. “This exhibition brings to life our long-held vision to showcase the rich theatrical legacy of Australia and beyond.”

Creative Industries Minister Colin Brooks MP adds, “It’s a showstopping celebration of iconic performers and a highlight of Melbourne’s summer arts calendar – reaffirming our city as Australia’s cultural capital.”

Following DIVA, AMPA will host ENCORE!, marking 50 years of the Australian Performing Arts Collection from June to October 2026. Highlights will include pieces from Baz Luhrmann’s La Bohème (1990) and Dame Nellie Melba’s cloak from Lohengrin (1891) – a fitting encore for a museum dedicated to performance in all its dazzling forms.

