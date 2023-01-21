Dolly, Cyndi, Belinda, Gloria and Debbie Sing ‘Gonna Be For’ for ‘80 For Brady’ - Noise11.com

Dolly Parton, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, Debbie Harry and Belinda Carlisle are the all-female supergroup singing ‘Gonna Be For’ for the movie ’80 For Brady’.

The song was written by Diane Warren, who wrote ‘I Get Weak’ for Belinda and ‘Music of the Night’ for Gloria and NSYNC as well as Aerosmith’s ‘I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing’, Starship’s ‘Nothings Gonna Stop Us Now’ and Celine Dion’s ‘Because You Loved Me’.

’80 For Brady’ is about four friends who travel to the Super Bowl to see Tom Brady play.

The movie will premiere of 3 February 2023.

