Dom Dolla Confirms Kettama, Fcukers And Anna Lunoe For Allianz Stadium Debut - Noise11.com

Dom Dolla will deliver one of the biggest moments of his career on Saturday 20 December 2025, with his first ever Australian stadium headline show at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, and today he has revealed the full line-up joining him for this landmark night. The Melbourne-raised, internationally acclaimed producer, songwriter and DJ has confirmed Irish electronic star Kettama, New York duo Fcukers with a DJ set, and Australian trailblazer Anna Lunoe.

The show, presented by Untitled Group and TEG Live, arrives at the end of a massive two-year global run for Dom Dolla, which has seen him step into the highest tier of dance music’s touring elite.

Kettama, the Galway-born producer known for his house-driven club anthems and fast-rising global presence, will make his Sydney stadium debut.

Fcukers, the New York project that merges heavy bass, rave-leaning production and genre-breaking club energy, will unleash their unpredictable DJ set.

Rounding out the line-up is Anna Lunoe, the Australian DJ and vocalist who became one of the first Australian women to break into the US EDM festival circuit with sets at Coachella, Lollapalooza and Electric Daisy Carnival.

With all three artists on the same bill, Dom Dolla’s Allianz Stadium show is shaping as one of Australia’s biggest electronic nights of 2025.

The Allianz Stadium date follows Dom Dolla’s record-breaking 2024 national tour where he sold over 170,000 tickets across four major cities, which set a new record for an Australian electronic artist. The momentum continued in 2025, as Dom headlined two sold-out nights at Madison Square Garden for more than 30,000 New Yorkers. He also delivered main stage sets at Lollapalooza Chicago, Ultra Miami and EDC Las Vegas, and recently completed a 10-week residency at Hï Ibiza, which holds the title of world’s number one club.

Dom Dolla’s ascent has been supported by a catalogue that has now surpassed 1.5 billion streams. His list of accolades includes three ARIA Award wins and seven 2025 nominations, including Best Live Act, Song Of The Year and Best Solo Artist.

The producer’s 2025 run of releases began with Dreamin’ featuring Daya, reaching the top of the ARIA Club Chart in March. He followed with Forever featuring Kid Cudi. Dom also wrote and produced No Room For A Saint featuring Nathan Nicholson, the lead track for the film F1: The Movie.

These singles join a decade of hits including San Frandisco, Rhyme Dust with MK, Eat Your Man with Nelly Furtado, Be Randy with Torren Foot and Take It, which helped define his rise from underground clubs to global festival stages.

Born Dominic Louis Matheson in Manila to Australian parents, Dom Dolla was raised in Darwin before moving to Melbourne as a teenager where he was first exposed to electronic and house music. Before music took over, he briefly pursued a career in design, studying typography and logo development. Encouraged by his manager James, he left design behind and began focusing on producing music full time.

His early singles, including The Boxer in 2013 and Love Like This in 2015, earned him recognition in Australian clubs. Define, released with Go Freek in 2015, hit number two on the ARIA Club End Of Year Chart and became his first major breakthrough. Over the next decade he topped the ARIA Club Chart eleven times, most recently with Dreamin’ in 2025.

Dom’s touring history highlights his growing global appeal, with sell-outs at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Sidney Myer Music Bowl and Forest Hills Stadium, and festival appearances at Coachella, Lollapalooza and Electric Daisy Carnival.

Concert Details

Dom Dolla

Saturday 20 December 2025

Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)