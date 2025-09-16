Don Broco Drop New Single ‘Disappear' - Noise11.com

UK alt-rock heavyweights Don Broco have dropped their new single Disappear, out now through Fearless Records. The track was produced by Dan Lancaster, the guy who’s worked with Blink-182, Bring Me The Horizon and 5 Seconds of Summer.

Disappear flips between sounds like only Don Broco can. It kicks off with trance-like chanting before sliding into pulsing drums and vocals that swing from whispers to full-throttle highs. There’s electronic layers, a drum & bass-style breakdown, and a lyrical hit about the guilt and desperation of walking away from someone you love when their darkness is pulling you down too.

The band explain: “Disappear is about struggling to love and support someone living through something terrible. When the toll has become too much to bear, but is dwarfed by the guilt in knowing what you are feeling is nothing compared to what they are facing themselves.”

The single follows Cellophane and Hype Man, two tracks that show Don Broco aren’t sticking to one lane. Cellophane went full nu-metal attack, while Hype Man flexed rapped flows, soaring hooks and crushing guitars.

Don Broco recently wrapped a run of explosive shows across Australia and are gearing up for North American and UK dates, mixing new material with fan favourites.

Formed in Bedford, Don Broco-Rob Damiani, Matt Donnelly, Simon Delaney and Tom Doyle-have been bending genres since day one, dropping albums like Automatic (UK Top 10), Technology (UK Top 5) and Amazing Things (UK #1). They’ve sold out Wembley, smashed Reading & Leeds, Download, Slam Dunk and more, and toured with Mike Shinoda and State Champs before headlining their own US shows.

Don Broco are one of the UK’s most unpredictable bands, and Disappear is the latest proof.

