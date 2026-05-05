Don McLean Opens Vault With ‘Don McLean & The Jordanaires: Rehearsals For Carnegie Hall' - Noise11 Music News

Don McLean revisits a pivotal 1984 moment with The Jordanaires, unveiling previously unheard rehearsal recordings captured ahead of his Carnegie Hall performance in a new archival release through StarVista Music, alongside a companion YouTube series.

by Paul Cashmere

Don McLean has released a newly unearthed archival album, Don McLean & The Jordanaires: Rehearsals For Carnegie Hall, offering a rare window into 1984 rehearsals with The Jordanaires ahead of his historic Carnegie Hall appearance, in a project that reframes a key moment in his performance history through restored recordings and previously unseen footage.

Don McLean has opened his personal archive for a major historical release, unveiling Don McLean & The Jordanaires: Rehearsals For Carnegie Hall on May 1, 2026, through StarVista Music. The album features 10 previously unheard rehearsal recordings captured in 1984 in Garrison, New York, as McLean prepared for his Carnegie Hall performance with the legendary vocal group The Jordanaires.

The significance of the project lies in its preservation of an intimate creative moment between McLean and The Jordanaires, a group whose harmonies shaped much of mid-20th century American popular music through their association with Elvis Presley and others. These recordings document McLean in a transitional performance phase, interpreting key material with a group known for its deep-rooted Nashville vocal tradition. The project reframes a live performance milestone through rehearsal takes that were never intended for public release, now presented as a historical document.

The recordings were originally filmed in 1984 as reference material ahead of McLean’s Carnegie Hall appearance, a venue long associated with prestige performances in American music history. Captured in a rehearsal setting in Garrison, New York, the sessions combine McLean’s narrative songwriting style with the signature harmonic structure of The Jordanaires.

The collection has been newly remastered and curated into a 10-track release. The track listing is:

Crying (Rehearsals For Carnegie Hall)

Dig A Little Deeper (Rehearsals For Carnegie Hall)

It Doesn’t Matter Anymore (Rehearsals For Carnegie Hall)

It’s Just The Sun (Rehearsals For Carnegie Hall)

Jerusalem (Rehearsals For Carnegie Hall)

Believers (Rehearsals For Carnegie Hall)

Left For Dead On The Road Of Love (Rehearsals For Carnegie Hall)

Love Hurts (Rehearsals For Carnegie Hall)

Tulsa Time/Deep In The Heart Of Texas (Rehearsals For Carnegie Hall)

Your Cheatin’ Heart (Rehearsals For Carnegie Hall)

McLean has described the sessions as capturing an unfiltered performance environment.

“These recordings take me right back to that moment in time,” McLean said. “There was something very special about hearing my songs come alive in the room with The Jordanaires. They brought such warmth, soul, and history to everything they touched. What you hear is real music in its purest form, unguarded, heartfelt, and full of life.”

StarVista Music VP of Sales Tom Hemesath framed the release as a historical document rather than a conventional album, noting its archival significance and the rarity of its contents.

McLean’s Carnegie Hall association dates back to the early stages of his rise as a major touring artist following the success of American Pie in the early 1970s. Carnegie Hall itself has long been a symbolic space in American music culture, hosting landmark performances across classical, jazz, folk and popular music.

The Jordanaires bring additional historical weight to the recordings. Known for their close harmony work, they became one of the most recognisable backing vocal groups in American recording history, particularly through their long association with Elvis Presley. Their presence in McLean’s rehearsal sessions places the recordings within a broader lineage of American vocal performance tradition.

Archival releases such as this reflect a growing industry trend where legacy artists and labels revisit rehearsal tapes, demos and alternate takes. These releases often appeal to audiences seeking insight into creative process rather than polished final performances, highlighting the increasing cultural value placed on documentation of artistic development.

While archival projects are widely embraced by collectors and long-term fans, they also raise questions about context and intent, particularly when material was never originally prepared for public consumption. In this case, the recordings were created as reference material for a live performance, not as a commercial product.

However, McLean’s involvement in the curation process places the release within an artist-approved framework. The addition of a structured YouTube series further positions the project as an educational and historical viewing experience, rather than a purely commercial archive release.

Industry observers have noted that projects of this nature often depend on careful remastering and contextual framing to ensure they retain artistic integrity while offering new value to listeners.

Don McLean & The Jordanaires: Rehearsals For Carnegie Hall positions a private rehearsal environment as a public historical artefact, extending McLean’s catalogue narrative back into a formative performance period. With weekly YouTube releases beginning May 2, 2026, the project will continue unfolding across the coming months, adding visual dimension to the restored audio archive and deepening its historical footprint within McLean’s long career.

Don McLean will tour Australia in October 2026.

Tour Dates

https://www.echopacific.com.au

Sat, Oct 10, Mareeba, Savannah In The Round Festival

Mon, Oct 12, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Wed, Oct 14, Gold Coast, The Star Theatre

Sat, Oct 17, Western Sydney, Coliseum Theatre

Sun, Oct 18, Wollongong, WIN Entertainment Centre

Mon, Oct 19, Sydney, State Theatre

Wed, Oct 21, Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Fri, Oct 23, Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

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