Tom Petty Estate Releases Ultra-Limited Cool Blue Vinyl Of Live Anthology - From The Vaults Vol. 1 - Noise11.com

The Tom Petty Estate has announced a surprise release that will excite collectors and long-time followers of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers. A highly limited “Cool Blue” vinyl edition of The Live Anthology, From The Vaults Vol. 1 has been pressed in a run of only 2,000 copies, each individually numbered, with all tracks selected by Tom Petty. The new edition provides a rare standalone vinyl issue of a disc that once appeared only as the final bonus CD in a 2009 Best Buy exclusive box set of The Live Anthology.

The recordings offer a close and revealing window into the band’s stage craft, with performances of Like A Diamond, Think About Me, and Ballad Of Easy Rider. Each track reflects Petty’s long-established ability to rework album material into bold, dynamic live statements, a hallmark that shaped the Heartbreakers’ reputation from the late 1970s onward. The set list highlights Petty’s own preference for deep album cuts, a feature that defined many tours across four decades.

The “Cool Blue” vinyl arrives shortly after the Black Friday release of a turquoise variant that appeared exclusively at independent record shops in a run of 11,000 copies worldwide. The two releases form part of the Estate’s continuing approach to provide carefully curated archival products that respect Petty’s creative intent, while maintaining high value for long-term fans and collectors.

Tom Petty remains one of the most influential American artists of the rock era. He released 13 studio albums with The Heartbreakers, alongside three solo records, Full Moon Fever, Wildflowers, and Highway Companion. Petty also reached new audiences with the supergroup Traveling Wilburys, formed with George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Bob Dylan, and Roy Orbison. Before achieving global success, he played in Mudcrutch, the pre-Heartbreakers group that later reunited for two studio albums.

Across more than 40 years, Petty’s catalogue generated more than 85 million album sales and over five billion streams. His work drew recognition from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Grammy Awards. His tours attracted more than 140 million fans across the world, reinforcing his status as a major force in live performance.

Petty’s philanthropic legacy remains central to the Estate’s work. During his life he received honors including the Midnight Mission’s Golden Heart Award in 2011 and the MusicCares Person Of The Year award in 2017. The Estate continues this commitment today, supporting community initiatives and organisations that reflect issues Petty championed. Recent activity includes assistance for families affected by the Los Angeles wildfires, support for MusiCares, contributions to Healthcare for Homeless Animals, and sponsorship of NYC Pride and youth organisation It Gets Better.

Tom Petty passed away in 2017 soon after the completion of his 40th anniversary tour. He left behind a significant archive of unreleased recordings, photographs, set lists, and film, material that continues to shape new projects and help introduce his music to new listeners around the world.

