DRAIN Drop Final Single “Scared Of Everything And Nothing” Ahead Of …IS YOUR FRIEND Album - Noise11.com

Santa Cruz hardcore mainstays DRAIN have unleashed the final single from their highly anticipated third album, …IS YOUR FRIEND, which lands November 7th via Epitaph Records. Titled “Scared Of Everything And Nothing”, the track is a brutal, two-and-a-half-minute punch of crushing breakdowns, razor-sharp guitars, and chaos engineered for the mosh pit. The official video, directed by Eric Richter, captures the band’s signature energy with a rooftop performance atop a parking garage.

Watch it [here].

Frontman Sammy Ciaramitaro says of the track, “Scared Of Everything And Nothing’ is about my experience navigating life. I’ve achieved a lot over the past decade-big dreams, marriage, a full-time career with DRAIN-and this song is a reminder to live in the moment. Life throws hurdles at everyone, but it’s up to us to push through, fight, and keep charging forward.”

A limited 7-inch vinyl and t-shirt for the single are available via Last Ride Records in Australia: www.lastriderecords.com.

With …IS YOUR FRIEND, DRAIN aim to bottle their infamous live energy into ten tracks designed to make shows even wilder. Produced by Jon Markson (The Story So Far, Drug Church), the album was tracked live with no metronome or programming, resulting in a sound that’s raw, serrated, and unapologetically hardcore. Lyrics flowed naturally from Ciaramitaro’s experiences-from touring the world to personal milestones-making the album both a celebration of triumphs and a reflection on life on the road.

…IS YOUR FRIEND tracklist:

Stealing Happiness From Tomorrow

Living In A Memory

Scared Of Everything And Nothing

Nothing But Love

Can’t Be Bothered

Loudest In The Room

Nights Like These

Who’s Having Fun?

Darkest Days

Until Next Time

Formed in 2014, DRAIN, Sammy Ciaramitaro (vocals), Cody Chavez (guitar), and Tim Flegal (drums), emerged from Santa Cruz’s DIY hardcore scene. From the debut California Cursed (2020) to LIVING PROOF (2023), the band has toured relentlessly, hitting arenas with Blink-182, headlining festivals, and keeping crowds flying through walls.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)