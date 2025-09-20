Drake Milligan Drops New Song Tumbleweed, Books Nashville Headline Show - Noise11.com

Texas country singer Drake Milligan has rolled out a brand-new single, Tumbleweed, out everywhere now. The track, written by Bobby Pinson, Cam Newby and Ian Christian, was produced by Trent Willmon and hand-picked by Milligan because it mirrors his own lifestyle-living like a tumbleweed, drifting across the globe with over 300 shows under his belt in the past three years.

The song tips its hat to the people who keep him grounded through the chaos of constant touring-his “wind” that keeps him steady while he’s blown from city to city.

Tumbleweed landed on the same night Milligan opened for Lainey Wilson at Dickies Arena in his hometown of Fort Worth, Texas, as part of her Whirlwind World Tour. He’s also announced his own headlining show at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl for 11 November.

Milligan is coming off a global headline tour and major support slots for Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton, further cementing his reputation as one of country’s fastest-rising acts. Tumbleweed also marks the first taste of new music since his 2024 EP Jukebox Songs, which included I Got A Problem-a track that climbed to #1 on the Australian Country Radio charts.

The Fort Worth native made a splash with his 2022 debut album Dallas/Fort Worth, which Billboard named one of the best country albums of that year. Since then, he’s scored a Canadian Country Radio #1 with Honky Tonkin’ About (with The Reklaws), notched millions of streams with Cowgirl For Christmas, and kept his fans hooked with his mix of classic country and rock and roll influence.

