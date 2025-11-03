Drew Baldridge Rethinks Rebellion With New Single “Rebel” - Noise11.com

American country singer Drew Baldridge has dropped a striking new single titled “Rebel”, set to hit streaming platforms on October 31 and impact country radio from November 3 via Lyric Ridge Records/Stoney Creek Records. The track marks another chapter in a career rooted in authenticity, rural roots and self-made success.

Written by Baldridge and veteran songwriter Adam Sanders, and produced by Zach Crowell and Nick Schwarz, “Rebel” flips the traditional idea of rebellion. Rather than defiance for its own sake, the song celebrates staying true to your word, your roots and your family. At its heart are sharp lines like:

“I’m gonna stand my ground / Ain’t gonna back down / Make sure my last name ain’t stained and stands on integrity / I’m gonna stay true to my woman / And true to my roots.”

Baldridge says he penned the track after watching how often the “wrong things get glorified”. “Doing the right thing can feel rebellious,” he says, “and I hope fans – and my son – see that being a rebel here is actually a good thing. The song celebrates doing the right thing even when it’s not the ‘cool’ or easy choice.”

Born Andrew Ray Baldridge on July 29, 1991, in Patoka, Illinois, Baldridge began performing in local talent contests as a teenager before moving to Nashville at age 18 to chase his country music dream. His early independent releases via Cold River Records, including an EP run from 2013-15 and the album Dirt On Us in 2016, laid the foundation. After his label folded in 2019, he didn’t quit; instead he founded his own imprint, Lyric Ridge, in 2020 and released the song “She’s Somebody’s Daughter”. That track became a viral moment and made history as the only self-funded artist’s first-release to hit No. 1 on Country Aircheck/Mediabase.

Following that success he signed with BBR Music Group’s Stoney Creek Records and released “Tough People” in 2024. That song reached No. 12 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2025.

In “Rebel”, Baldridge channels his signature mix of small-town grit, faith and family. Instead of crashing the barriers, the anthem honours integrity and loyalty. With its driving production and a chorus built to soar, the track stakes a claim: in a world where compromise is easy, holding firm is the real act of defiance.

“Rebel” arrives as he brings that message to fans worldwide, opening in Australia and New Zealand for Jelly Roll on the Down Under 2025 Tour. After returning to the U.S., he’ll then head to the UK and Europe to headline his own Country Born Tour.

Tour Dates – Down Under & Beyond

Nov 04 Sydney, NSW @ Qudos Bank Arena

Nov 06 Townsville, QLD @ Queensland Country Bank Stadium

Nov 08 Auckland, NZ @ Western Springs Stadium & Park

Dec 02 Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

Dec 05 Birmingham, UK @ Mama Roux’s

Dec 06 Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

Dec 07 Glasgow, Scotland @ Oran Mor

Dec 09 London, UK @ Scala

