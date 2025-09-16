Drive-By Truckers To Release The Definitive Decoration Day With Unreleased Athens Show - Noise11.com

Drive-By Truckers will revisit one of the most important records in their catalogue this November with the release of The Definitive Decoration Day. Out November 14, 2025, via New West Records, the 4-LP box set gives the 2003 classic a fresh life, remixed by original producer David Barbe, remastered by Greg Calbi, and cut at Abbey Road Studios.

Long regarded as the Truckers’ masterpiece, Decoration Day was the band’s first record with Jason Isbell, who arrived in late 2001. It introduced future standards such as “Sink Hole,” “Marry Me,” “My Sweet Annette,” and Isbell’s early contributions “Outfit” and the title track. The album cemented the band’s reputation as the heirs to Southern rock’s storytelling tradition, weaving grit, humour, and tragedy into equal measure.

The new box set doesn’t stop at polishing the original. It also includes the previously unheard double live album Heathens Live at Flicker Bar, Athens, GA – June 20, 2002. Recorded at a tiny bar in the Truckers’ hometown just blocks from the 40 Watt Club, the stripped-down set captured the band road-testing much of Decoration Day before it was finished. Patterson Hood calls it “a beautiful document of our band at a very crucial and joyous moment in time.”

To top it off, the set features a 40-page, full-colour book of rare photos, artwork, and a new essay by Stephen Deusner, author of Where the Devil Don’t Stay: Traveling the South with the Drive-By Truckers.

The remixed “Sink Hole” alongside the live version from Flicker Bar are giving fans a taste of how the songs have been revitalised. The track, loosely inspired by Ray McKinnon’s Oscar-winning short The Accountant, tells the tale of a farmer pushed to his limit by a greedy banker-territory the Truckers have always handled with raw honesty.

Decoration Day’s influence has only grown over the last two decades. Isbell himself says: “The legacy of the band has definitely grown, and there’s a new appreciation for the Truckers and especially for that era of Decoration Day.” Younger artists like Wednesday, MJ Lenderman, and Waxahatchee cite the record as foundational, while Craig Finn of The Hold Steady calls it “a true American classic.”

Following the deluxe reissues of Southern Rock Opera and The Complete Dirty South, The Definitive Decoration Day will be released on digital, standard black vinyl, and a 3-CD set. Collectors can chase down special limited editions, including olive, burgundy, and Athens-only red-and-black variants, with just 300 of the latter pressed.

The Definitive Decoration Day Tracklisting

The Original Album – Remixed & Remastered

The Deeper In

Sink Hole

Hell No, I Ain’t Happy

Marry Me

My Sweet Annette

Outfit

Heathens

Sounds Better in the Song

(Something’s Got to) Give Pretty Soon

Your Daddy Hates Me

Careless

When the Pin Hits the Shell

Do It Yourself

Decoration Day

Loaded Gun in the Closet

Heathens Live at Flicker Bar, Athens, GA – June 20, 2002

Flicker Heathens (intro)

Do It Yourself

Careless

The Deeper In

Sink Hole

Hell No, I Ain’t Happy

Marry Me

Outfit

Heathens

My Sweet Annette

(Something’s Got to) Give Pretty Soon

Your Daddy Hates Me

Decoration Day

Loaded Gun in the Closet

Panties in Your Purse

TVA

Uncle Frank

The Living Bubba

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)