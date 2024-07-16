Ed Sheeran Crowded The Streaming King - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran crowned king of the Official Chart streaming era as he claims biggest song and album of the last ten years.

Ed Sheeran officially dominates The Official Chart’s streaming era as the singer’s 2017 album Divide and its lead single, Shape of You, are crowned the Number 1 biggest album and song since streams were incorporated into the chart ten years ago.

Divide, the album that famously ‘broke’ the Official Singles Chart upon its release in March 2017 when 16 songs from the album found their way into the Top 20, contributing to a rule change that summer to cap entries at a maximum of three per artist, has racked up 4.26m chart units across both streaming-equivalent and pure sales. Divide is also the most-streamed album of all time in the UK.

The lead single from the album, Shape of You, comes in at the top of the list of biggest songs of the last decade too, with 6.29m chart units made up of 864,000 downloads and 627.27m streams.

The accolades don’t stop there for Ed, either, as he earns the second and third most-streamed songs of all time in the UK (Shape of You (2) and Perfect (3), eight of the Top 40 most-downloaded songs of the last decade, and the biggest week of video streams ever when Bad Habits earned 8.79m in seven days back in July 2021.

Biggest hits of the Official Chart streaming era revealed

Revealing the superstars of the Official Chart streaming era, these are the biggest hits that music has had to offer across the past ten years, according to Official Charts Company data.

(Data period – Week 27, 2014 to Week 27, 2024.)

Biggest song of the Official Chart streaming era (sales and streams combined)

Ed Sheeran – Shape of You: 6,291,000

Biggest album of the Official Chart streaming era (sales and streams combined)

Ed Sheeran – Divide: 4,263,000

Most streamed song of the Official Chart streaming era (audio and video streams)

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved: 697,500,000

Most streamed album of the Official Chart streaming era (audio and video streams)

Ed Sheeran – Divide: 1,790,000

Most streamed video of the Official Chart streaming era

Pinkfong – Baby Shark: 271,968,000

Best-selling song of the Official Chart streaming era (downloads and physical)

Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars – Uptown Funk: 1,700,000

Best-selling album of the Official Chart streaming era (downloads and physical sales)

Adele – 25: 3,391,000

Most UK total streams in a week (audio and video streams)

Adele – Easy On Me (Week 42 2022): 24,000,000

Most UK video streams in a week (video streams only)

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits (Week 26 2021): 8,792,000

Most downloaded single of the Official Chart streaming era

Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars – Uptown Funk: 1,698,000

Total UK streams since streaming included in the Official Chart*

Audio streams: 1,081,037,500,000 (Since week 27, 2014)

Video streams: 74,467,900,000 (Since week 27, 2018 when video was incorporated into chart)

(*BPI market analysis of Official Charts Company data)

music-news.com

