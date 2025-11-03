Eleni Drake Delivers Her Most Honest Work Yet With ‘Chuck' - Noise11.com

British/Greek singer-songwriter Eleni Drake has released her new album Chuck through MNRK today, unveiling what may be her most deeply personal and emotionally resonant project to date. The record arrives with the powerful new single Ripples, a cinematic track exploring introspection and accountability that sits at the heart of the album’s themes.

Chuck marks a significant chapter for Drake, who until recently handled all aspects of her music independently. The album sees her collaborate for the first time with co-producer Frank Colucci (best known for work with Ashnikko and Ethel Cain), expanding her trademark intimate, lo-fi sound into a lush, full-bodied production that still retains the emotional nuance of her earlier self-produced work.

Drake describes Chuck as “me acknowledging that all things must come to an end, and embracing this truth without resistance.” The album captures the delicate balance between heartbreak and healing, finding growth in loss and acceptance in impermanence. “Some souls cross our paths for only a fleeting moment,” she explains, “and in those moments, we can find joy, respect, and gratitude. Life itself is a gift, and so too are the memories we carry with us.”

The album’s title carries layered meaning. “‘Chuck’ – a word we use to discard, to relinquish without thought,” Drake reflects. “Do we, too, move through life with such carelessness? Do we give too much of ourselves, or not enough? Are we truly doing our best, or merely surviving, grasping at whatever means we have to endure?”

On Ripples, Drake’s hushed, emotive vocals drift across swelling strings and subtle piano flourishes, a sonic metaphor for the emotional turbulence she describes.

“Ripples is a song of introspection and accountability-having something pure and good, only to unravel it by walking away,” she says. “It’s about confronting one’s own flaws and recognising that healing is an inward journey we must all face.”

Eleni Drake first gained attention for her soulful, lo-fi debut Songs On Sundays (2017) and the minimalist beauty of Can’t Stop The Dawn (2019). But it was her 2024 EP Above Deep Water, her first release with MNRK, that marked a turning point in her evolution from bedroom artist to an emerging global name. That collection showcased her growing confidence as a songwriter and performer, drawing comparisons to artists like Adrienne Lenker, Mazzy Star, and Cleo Sol.

Across Chuck, Drake’s voice is both fragile and assured, weaving through soundscapes that balance warmth and melancholy. While her early releases were marked by DIY vulnerability, Chuck offers a broader emotional range and cinematic depth. It’s a record that speaks to letting go – of people, moments, and versions of ourselves – but also to the quiet power of renewal.

With over 40 million streams to her name, Eleni Drake continues to build on the promise of her earlier work while forging a distinct artistic identity that feels entirely her own. Chuck is both an emotional reckoning and a celebration of resilience – a record that gently insists that even heartbreak can be beautiful when viewed through the lens of growth.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)