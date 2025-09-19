Emeline Steps Into First Love With New Single Emotional Virgin - Noise11.com

Pop disruptor Emeline just dropped her first-ever love song, Emotional Virgin, a glossy, gutsy track about the high of catching real feelings for the first time.

Usually known for her unapologetic empowerment anthems, the LA-by-way-of-Rhode Island singer flips the script here. The song leans into the innocence, nerves, and thrill of having a crush, while still packing her signature razor-sharp pop punch.

“Being an ‘emotional virgin’ is about feeling real love for the first time,” Emeline says. “I’m shocked at the way someone looks at me with such sweetness in their eyes. I feel like a kid with a crush, and I wanted to capture that feeling.”

Produced by Peter Thomas (Selena Gomez, Pink) with Sarah “Solly” Solovay and Sean Kennedy, Emotional Virgin blends lush beats, shimmering ‘80s textures, and Emeline ‘s crystalline vocals. It nods to icons like Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, and Prince, but stays firmly in 2025.

The video-co-directed by EMELINE and Paige Strabala-is pure camp-pop fantasy. Picture: an 80s wind-machine diva colliding with Rocky Horror-style drama, bathed in black and red, and loaded with heart.

“I pictured the visuals while writing the song,” Emeline explains. “It feels like another dimension. I wanted to be the pop-star version of what my heart feels like when I’m falling for someone.”

It’s another milestone in a career already stacked: nearly 1 billion global streams, a debut EP (the devil on my bra strap), an Elton John co-sign, syncs on Apple TV+ and Netflix, and an RIAA Gold plaque. She’s also been spotlighted by YouTube Music PRIDE.

Now, with Emotional Virgin leading into her debut album (dropping 2026), Emeline is carving out a new era-one where vulnerability and boldness collide.

And if her hint about touring Australia soon lands, fans there might not have to wait long to see this next chapter in person.

Emotional Virgin is out now.

