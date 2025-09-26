Empire Of The Sun Reimagine ‘Walking On A Dream' With New 7-Track EP - Noise11.com

Seventeen years after they first made their mark on the global stage, Empire of the Sun are revisiting their breakthrough hit Walking On A Dream with a brand-new seven-track EP, Walking On A Dream (Reimagined), out now via EMI Music Australia.

The EP brings together a mix of new remixes, previously unreleased cuts, and fan favourites, reworking one of the most enduring Australian singles of the 21st century for a fresh audience.

The most talked-about addition is the long-rumoured “Walking On A Dream (Resurrection),” a mashup that has been lighting up festival crowds for years. The track fuses Empire of the Sun’s original vocals with Michael Calfan’s Resurrection (Axwell Recut), a progressive house staple made famous through Axwell and Swedish House Mafia’s sets at Ultra, Tomorrowland and beyond.

Axwell himself has been teasing the track across global stages over the past year, and this week Swedish House Mafia included it in their curated Spotify DJ playlist. Speaking on the release, Axwell said, “‘Walking on a Dream’ and ‘Resurrection’ have always been special to me. Together they’ve been a massive moment in my sets and in Swedish House Mafia shows. I’m really pleased it’s finally getting an official release.”

Alongside Resurrection, the new EP features three brand-new remixes. Canadian DJ and producer BLOND:ISH spins the track into a shimmering club-ready anthem. Berlin trance favourite Marlon Hoffstadt leans into his ‘90s influences for a high-energy rework, while Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (TEED) delivers a nostalgic, groove-soaked version that stays true to the track’s psychedelic roots.

Also included are two past favourites: the Kaskade remix, which has long been a festival mainstay, and Wiz Khalifa’s The Thrill, the rapper’s Platinum-certified single built on a sample of Walking On A Dream.

When Walking On A Dream first dropped in 2008, it was instantly hailed as a modern classic. Its colourful blend of synth-pop and surreal visual identity stood out in an era defined by indie-electro crossovers. The single climbed to #10 on the ARIA chart, came in at #4 in triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2008, and years later found new life in the US when it was featured in a Honda Civic ad, pushing it onto the Billboard Hot 100.

The song has since surpassed 2 billion streams worldwide and earlier this year was voted #24 in triple j’s list of the Hottest 100 Australian Songs of All Time.

Empire of the Sun – the visionary duo of Luke Steele and Nick Littlemore – have sold more than 5 million albums and amassed 6 billion streams across their career. With eight ARIA Awards, two APRA Awards, and global Platinum certifications, they’ve become one of Australia’s most successful and recognisable music exports.

Their debut album Walking On A Dream achieved triple Platinum in Australia and Platinum in both the US and UK, while follow-ups Ice on the Dune and Two Vines delivered fan favourites like Alive, High and Low and Way To Go. In 2024, they returned with Ask That God, their first new album in eight years, expanding their celestial pop sound in bold new directions.

Now, with Walking On A Dream (Reimagined), Empire of the Sun are not only revisiting their past but also ensuring the song’s influence continues to ripple through clubs, festivals and playlists across the world.

Walking On A Dream (Reimagined) – Tracklisting

Walking on a Dream – Original Studio Version

The Thrill – Empire Of The Sun, Wiz Khalifa

Walking on a Dream (Resurrection)

Walking on a Dream (BLOND:ISH Remix)

Walking on a Dream (Marlon Hoffstadt Remix)

Walking on a Dream (TEED Remix)

Walking on a Dream (Kaskade Remix)

